The Outlaw’s Heiress Launches A Sweeping Tale Of Scandal, Redemption, And Dangerous Love

The Outlaw's Heiress: She never thought she would have a second chance (The Heiress Series Book 1) by Mary James

Mary James introduces the first installment in The Heiress Series, where betrayal, exile, and a smuggler’s guarded heart collide along a rugged coast.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mary James debuts The Outlaw’s Heiress: She Never Thought She Would Have a Second Chance, the first book in The Heiress Series, a gripping historical romance that weaves scandal, suspense, and second chances into a richly atmospheric coastal setting. With layered characters and rising stakes, the novel explores what happens when a silenced woman and a man forged in shadows refuse to disappear.

Lady Isobel Rutledge was once destined for a brilliant future. Her name carried prestige, her prospects were secure, and her path seemed certain. Then betrayal struck, shattering her reputation and forcing her into exile. Branded by scandal and abandoned by society, Isobel retreats to a rugged coastal village where anonymity becomes her only protection. Determined to survive, she keeps her past buried and convinces herself that safety lies in remaining unseen.

Michael Everhart lives by different rules. A feared smuggler with a code of quiet honor, he operates in the margins, protecting the vulnerable while keeping his own heart guarded. Vigilance and sacrifice have shaped him, and experience has taught him that loving too openly invites loss.

When Isobel’s past resurfaces and powerful forces tighten their grip on the village, the fragile peace she has built begins to unravel. As danger escalates, Michael steps forward as her reluctant protector. What begins as an uneasy alliance evolves into a partnership forged in shared risk and mutual respect.

The Outlaw’s Heiress blends romance with suspense, examining themes of identity, resilience, and redemption. Mary James crafts a story in which love is neither simple nor safe, but transformative. As corruption threatens to silence the truth, Isobel and Michael must decide whether to retreat into the shadows or confront the forces determined to control their fate.

Perfect for readers who enjoy emotionally charged historical romance, strong heroines, brooding heroes, and high-stakes intrigue, the novel sets the stage for a compelling trilogy. With vivid coastal imagery and tension that builds steadily toward confrontation, The Heiress Series promises a saga where courage and connection challenge the weight of reputation and fear.

Mary James is a romance author known for creating resilient heroines and complex heroes navigating love amid adversity. Through The Outlaw’s Heiress, she launches a series that celebrates second chances and the power of standing firm against injustice.

