California Judicial Center Library Exhibition Honors Impactful Women in State’s Legal History

The California Judicial Center Library’s latest exhibition is a celebration of California women in law, including trailblazing judicial officers at all court levels. Resolute and Resilient: Celebrating 175 Years of California Women and the Law features illustrated panels and primary source materials such as photographs and artifacts celebrating California women’s contributions to the law and honoring the state’s pioneering women attorneys, judges, and justices.

The timeline of the exhibition begins in 1848 as Mexico ceded 55% of its territory to the United States. The Gold Rush in California began earlier that year and disproportionately affected Native American and Mexican women. Some of these women were the first to impact state law as litigants and activists, such as Mexican American novelist María Ruiz de Burton, who fought to defend her land holdings in Baja California and San Diego County in Mexican and U.S. courts for more than two decades. In the 1850s and 1860s, women like Mary Ellen Pleasant became known for their abolitionism and started an early civil rights movement.

The exhibition then focuses on the women’s suffrage movement in California, led by Clara Shortridge Foltz and Laura de Force Gordon, who also became the state’s first women lawyers. Georgia Bullock and Annette Abbott Adams became the first women judges in the state. Many other “firsts” amongst women attorneys are also featured in the exhibition, such as Abby Abinanti, who was the first Native American woman to practice law in California and currently serves as Chief Judge of the Yurok Tribal Court.

Women of the state judiciary in the 1960s and 1970s broke both gender and race barriers, including Presiding Justice Vaino Spencer as the first African-American woman judge; Judge Frances Muñoz as the first Latina judge; and Chief Justice Rose Bird as the first woman to serve full-time on the California Supreme Court. Since Chief Justice Bird’s historic tenure, eight other women have served on the state’s highest court, including four that serve today: Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Justice Carol Corrigan, Justice Leondra Kruger, and Justice Kelli Evans.

The exhibition is on display now till the end of March 2026 in the Archives Room on the first floor of the Ronald M. George State Office Complex in San Francisco. An accompanying digital exhibition booklet is also available.

This article was originally published on March 14, 2025 and has been updated.