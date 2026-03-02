Green Bean Battery Launches New Cylindrical Hybrid Battery Line and Expands New Module Replacement Options Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Bean Battery (GBB), a nationwide provider of hybrid battery replacement and EV battery solutions, today announced the launch of its New Module Cylindrical Hybrid Battery (NMC) line. The new hybrid battery product will be available across the United States beginning February 2, 2026, as part of the company’s continued expansion of new module hybrid battery replacement options.The cylindrical hybrid battery modules are priced competitively with many reconditioned hybrid batteries, offering vehicle owners a cost-effective alternative to dealership hybrid battery replacement. As hybrid vehicles continue to age and reach higher mileage, demand for reliable and affordable hybrid battery replacement solutions continues to grow.The expanded lineup supports several of the most commonly replaced hybrid vehicle platforms in the United States, including:2004–2009 Toyota Prius2010–2015 Toyota Prius and Lexus CT200h2012–2019 Toyota Prius C2007–2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid and Nissan Altima Hybrid2012–2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid, Lexus ES300h, and Toyota Avalon HybridInventory will be distributed to company storage facilities nationwide to support fast fulfillment and installer access.Three New Module Hybrid Battery ConfigurationsWith this launch, Green Bean Battery now offers three new module hybrid battery configurations for supported vehicle platforms:NMC – New Module Cylindrical (Nickel-Metal Hydride Hybrid Battery)The cylindrical configuration uses NiMH (Nickel-Metal Hydride) chemistry in a compact cell design. It carries a two-year warranty and is engineered to deliver stable power output with an estimated two- to four-year service lifespan. This configuration provides an affordable hybrid battery replacement option for aging vehicles.NMP – New Module Prismatic (Nickel-Metal Hydride Hybrid Battery)The prismatic configuration features a rigid casing designed for enhanced structural durability. It is rated for an estimated four- to six-year service life and is built to operate in a wide range of climate conditions.NMS – New Module Sodium (Sodium-Ion Hybrid Battery Technology)The sodium-ion configuration offers extended durability and broader temperature tolerance, with an operating range of -40°F to 140°F. It includes a four-year unlimited mileage warranty and an estimated five- to seven-year lifespan. Sodium-ion technology provides an alternative chemistry option within the hybrid battery replacement market.All three new module hybrid battery options are non-flammable and engineered for compatibility with the listed hybrid vehicle platforms.Green Bean Battery will continue offering reconditioned hybrid batteries as part of its comprehensive replacement program. Internal service data shows that many historical hybrid battery warranty claims involve the vehicle models included in this rollout, reinforcing the importance of expanded replacement options.About Green Bean BatteryGreen Bean Battery provides reconditioned hybrid batteries, new module hybrid battery replacements, and lithium-ion battery solutions throughout the United States. The company offers mobile hybrid battery installation in select markets and supports its products with comprehensive warranty coverage.Through battery reuse, recycling, and sustainable operational practices, Green Bean Battery helps reduce waste while delivering cost-effective alternatives to dealership hybrid battery replacement.The February 2 launch expands Green Bean Battery’s growing hybrid battery portfolio from its Los Angeles base, further strengthening its position in the national hybrid battery replacement market.

