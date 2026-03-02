Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B3000818

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 03/02/26 at approximately 0621 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Bradley M. Betit                                                

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/02/26 at approximately 0621 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks was asked to respond to a residence in the Town of Shaftsbury, VT, for a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed that Betit (40) of Shaftsbury, VT, had committed the offense of Domestic Assault by causing injury to a household member. Betit was placed under arrest,  during which time he resisted arrest, and was transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks.

 

Betit was processed at the barracks and transported to the Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charges. 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  03/02/26 at 1300 hours           

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest

