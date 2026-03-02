Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3000818
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 03/02/26 at approximately 0621 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Bradley M. Betit
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/02/26 at approximately 0621 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks was asked to respond to a residence in the Town of Shaftsbury, VT, for a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed that Betit (40) of Shaftsbury, VT, had committed the offense of Domestic Assault by causing injury to a household member. Betit was placed under arrest, during which time he resisted arrest, and was transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks.
Betit was processed at the barracks and transported to the Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/26 at 1300 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
