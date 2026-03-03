DP World Tour & Game Changer Events LLC First Time In California Host Meha Celebrity Golf Tournament for Cancer Research

We are excited and grateful to have DP World Tour come to California for the first time and the MEHA Celebrity Golf Tournament will benefit Cancer Research for the Daphne and Bill Foundation” — Daphne Barak and Bill Gunasti , Founders Daphne and Bill Foundation

INDIAN WELLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The #1 journalist in the world Daphne Barak and her partner Bill (Erbil) Gunasti, announced today that for the first time in California The DP World Tour in association with Game Changer Events, LLC will hold the MEHA CELEBRITY INVITATIONAL GOLF TOURNAMENT, www.mehamovement.com at the legendary Indian Wells Country Club, this golf course was the home for many years to The Gerald Ford Golf Classic and The Bob Hope Golf Classic, will shine once again with celebrities from film, tv, music and sports with 2 very special Golf stars that will play to benefit the Daphne and Bill Foundation for Breast Cancer Research.The Celebrity Invitational will tee off on Saturday April 25th at 10:00 am and end at 5:30 pm. Following the tournament DP WORLD will host an after party and awards. For the first time THE DAPHNE CUP will be presented to the golf team that was the most entertaining during the tournament. The winning team for the invitational will be invited to attend and watch the Masters Golf Tournament in 2027.This Celebrity Golf Invitational Tournament will follow the rules of DP WORLD and will be overseen by European Commissioner Guy Kennings. DP World will also give prizes to the winning team.The first Annual Pro-Am DP World Tour sponsored tournament at Indian Wells Country Club, with two of the greatest players that ever played will participate.The names of the Golf stars that will play will be released to the media soon.ABOUT THE DAPHNE AND BILL FOUNDATIONThe Daphne and Bill Foundation play a pivotal role in the Game Changer Event Series, bringing its mission of empowerment and community upliftment to a global stage. As a spotlight partner, the foundation supports initiatives that highlight innovation, leadership, and social impact, ensuring the series inspires meaningful action. Through its involvement, the foundation amplifies voices driving change in education, health, and community development. Its commitment to collaboration and forward-thinking solutions aligns seamlessly with the event’s purpose of uniting changemakers, visionaries, and industry leaders. By championing impactful dialogue and supporting transformative ideas, the Daphne & Bill Foundation strengthens the Game Changer Event Series as a platform for progress, inclusion, and lasting positive change. The Foundation has been producing charitable events for the past 3 years in partnership with The Moore Cancer Center at UCSD.ABOUT DP WORLD AND DP WORLD TOURDP World is a leading global logistics and supply chain company operating ports, economic zones, and transport services across more than 75 countries. Known for innovation and efficiency, DP World connects businesses and markets worldwide by streamlining trade and improving global logistics infrastructure. Its strategic investments support economic growth, sustainable operations, and advanced smart-trade solutions.The DP World Tour, sponsored by DP World, is one of professional golf’s premiere global tours. Featuring elite international players, it stages tournaments across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The partnership reflects DP World’s commitment to global community engagement, talent development, and promoting golf worldwide. Together, they champion excellence, sustainability, and international sporting impact.ABOUT THE MEHA CELEBRITY GOLF INVITATIONALMEHA Celebrity Golf Invitational is an exclusive, high-profile golf event that brings together athletes, entertainers, industry leaders, and golf enthusiasts for a premium day on the course. Designed to blend sport, philanthropy, and luxury, theevent showcases friendly competition in an atmosphere that celebrates both skill and star power.Participants enjoy a professionally organized tournament experience—complete with curated pairings, scenic fairways, and VIP amenities—while fans and sponsors benefit from unique opportunities for engagement and brand visibility. Whether through charity-focused initiatives, media coverage, or post-roundreceptions, MEHA Celebrity Golf Invitational aims to create memorable experiences that extend beyond the game itself.

