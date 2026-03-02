Diplomacy in the Mountains: Myler Mountain Resort Hosted the Inaugural Winter Games

Winners of the Men’s Skiing Category at the Myler Winter Games 2026 Tigran Harutyunyan, Founder Myler Mountain Resort Myler Winter Games 2026: Diplomacy in the Mountains

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Myler Winter Games 2026: Diplomacy in the Mountains was held for the first time in Armenia at the Myler Mountain Resort , located in the village of Yeghipatrush near the town of Aparan. Organized with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, the event brought together 130 representatives from foreign embassies and international organizations accredited in Armenia. Tigran Harutyunyan , Founder of Myler Mountain Resort, thanked the diplomatic community for their interest in the initiative, stating: "Myler was founded with a bold vision: to become a modern, world-class multifunctional ski resort not only in Armenia but globally. The 'Diplomacy in the Mountains' project is our contribution to uniting different countries and cultures. I am confident that this will become an annual event, enhancing Armenia's tourism appeal and strengthening international ties through the power of sport."The event featured more than 20 diplomatic missions and international organizations. Participants included members from the embassies of the USA, France, Russia, India, the Czech Republic, and others, as well as representatives from the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), and major international financial institutions such as the ADB, EDB, EBRD and representatives from the RA MFA.Vahan Kostanyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, noted: “To me Myler is a good example that we could do ambitious projects in Armenia. The Government of Armenia is fully supporting the infrastructure development here and the ecosystem in general. We are very proud to have all of you here and thanks the colleagues for organizing the “Diplomacy in the Mountains” event.”On a 300-meter-long slope, around 50 participants competed in men’s and women’s categories for skiing and snowboarding. To ensure the safe and secure experience, a professional training session with certified instructors was organized for the participants on the day prior to the competition.All delegates demonstrated exceptional skill on the slopes, with the French team standing out for its top-ranking skiers. A total of seven participants claimed their spots on the podium. The award ceremony followed, held in a warm and friendly atmosphere.Elizabeth Stewart, Diplomatic Technology Officer at the US Embassy of Armenia, the third-place medalist in the women's skiing competition, is impressed with Armenia and particularly the facilities at Myler. “I have been in Armenia for about six months now. It is just an incredible place, the people are fantastic, the food is incredible and the wines are amazing. So, I have really enjoyed my time here so far. And getting to experience skiing in Armenia is just incredible. It is really fun to get out on the slopes and compete with other people across all the diplomatic missions in Armenia. It is a fantastic opportunity for us to meet, connect and network with one another,” she said.George Akhalkatsi, Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Yerevan office, who has been involved in winter sports since childhood, was the first-place medalist in the men's skiing competition. "What the Harutyunyan family has done here, by creating a modern ski resort in Armenia, is very impressive. Everything today was great, we had a very good time with our colleagues from different embassies. I was lucky, I got first place, but the competition was quite tough, we had very skilled skiers from various countries," he noted.The success of the 'Myler Winter Games 2026: Diplomacy in the Mountains' is an incentive for the company to turn this into an annual event, aiming to involve new industries and even more participants in the future.***Myler Mountain Resort is a state-of-the-art ski complex and one of Armenia’s largest long-term, multi-phase investment projects in the tourism sector. Since its launch in 2023, the resort has recorded significant annual growth in visitor numbers; notably, during the 2024-2025 seasons, it hosted approximately 5,000 tourists per weekend.In the final stage, the resort will have the capacity to accommodate up to 30,000 people simultaneously. The infrastructure will feature 17 main cable cars (chairlifts and gondolas) and a total of 102 km of ski slopes. The project includes the construction of hotels, restaurants, and both summer and winter attractions, such as a rodelbahn integrated into the natural mountain terrain. Additionally, the proximity to the Aparan Reservoir will allow for the future development of various water-based attractions.

