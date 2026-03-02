Cola Wealth Advisors Hosts Annual Awards Ceremony Honoring Team Excellence and Professional Dedication

Cola Wealth Advisors recently held its Annual Awards Ceremony, recognizing team members for their professionalism, commitment, contributions, and growth.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cola Wealth Advisors recently held its Annual Awards Ceremony, an evening dedicated to recognizing team members whose professionalism, commitment, and contributions have supported the firm’s continued growth and client service efforts.This event serves as an opportunity to celebrate individuals across departments who consistently demonstrate the firm’s core values of integrity, collaboration, and accountability. Awards were presented in several categories acknowledging leadership, innovation, operational excellence, and community involvement.A full list of this year’s award recipients can be viewed on the firm’s website The celebration welcomed colleagues, guests, and several senior industry professionals affiliated with Centaurus, adding to the evening’s spirit of recognition and shared appreciation for the team’s accomplishments.“This ceremony is about recognizing the people behind the work,” said Connor Thomas, Branch Manager. “Our team’s dedication to professionalism and service is what allows us to maintain strong relationships and continually refine how we support the individuals and families we serve.”Honorees were selected based on internal performance criteria, peer nominations, and demonstrated alignment with company values throughout the year. The event also provided an opportunity for colleagues and guests to reflect on milestones, share appreciation, and reinforce a culture of continuous improvement.Cola Wealth Advisors views the Annual Awards Ceremony as an important tradition that highlights teamwork, ethical standards, and the collective effort required to operate a client-focused advisory practice.About Cola Wealth AdvisorsCola Wealth Advisors is a financial advisory firm committed to delivering personalized planning and advisory services tailored to each client’s unique goals and circumstances. The firm emphasizes transparency, disciplined processes, and long-term relationship building.*Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial Member FINRA & SIPC · A Registered Broker/Dealer and Investment Advisor Centaurus Financial, Inc. and Cola Wealth Advisors are not affiliated companies.*

