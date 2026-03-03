Mortgage-Rates.ai Rebrands to LoanGlass as Industry Seeks Post–Trigger Lead Alternatives

LoanGlass’s mortgage rate distribution chart provides borrowers with a transparent view of pricing across the broader market.

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mortgage-Rates.ai today announced it is rebranding as LoanGlass , reflecting its mission to bring clarity and transparency to mortgage pricing.The announcement comes as the platform surpasses 750 lenders tracked nationwide, positioning LoanGlass as one of the most comprehensive and unbiased independent mortgage rate visibility platforms in the United States.The rebrand coincides with a significant shift in the mortgage industry. Beginning March 5, new restrictions will effectively end the widespread use of mortgage “ trigger leads ” — a system that generated substantial business for lenders but often resulted in aggressive, unwanted solicitation for borrowers. The industry now faces a clear challenge: how to balance borrower privacy with lenders’ need for visibility and customer acquisition. LoanGlass was built around that balance.“Trigger leads became unpopular because borrowers felt overwhelmed,” said Stephane Dubois, founder of LoanGlass. “At the same time, they were an important source of business for lenders. The industry needs alternatives that respect borrowers while still allowing lenders to compete. LoanGlass provides access to real mortgage rate data with no forms to fill, no credit pulls, and no resale of borrower information.”LoanGlass lets borrowers identify lenders aligned with their needs, determine whether offers are competitive, and gain confidence before initiating contact. Engagement becomes borrower-driven and intentional — creating higher-quality connections for lenders as well.The platform tracks mortgage rates across 50+ loan types, including conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, and specialized programs, processing tens of thousands of rate observations daily and recalculating benchmarks every 15 minutes.Unlike traditional lead marketplaces, LoanGlass does not sell borrower data. Instead, it operates on a premium visibility model that allows lenders to enhance their presence through verified profiles and direct rate integrations — creating a more transparent marketplace where competition is driven by service and pricing rather than marketing budgets.“Our goal is to become the premier destination for borrowers looking for the best lenders,” Dubois added. “Transparency can create a marketplace that works better for everyone.”LoanGlass is free to consumers.For more information, visit:About LoanGlassFounded in 2025, LoanGlass is an independent mortgage rate tracking and analytics platform dedicated to bringing transparency to mortgage pricing. The platform tracks rates from more than 750 lenders across 50+ mortgage products and is designed to provide full market visibility without requiring personal information.

