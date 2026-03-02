Trust Custom Sheds Brings Grovetown GA Hand-Built Storage Sheds to ShedHub Shoppers

GROVETOWN, GA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trust Custom Sheds, a family owned shed builder founded by Jonathan Lechner, has joined the ShedHub online marketplace, making its products available to shoppers through the platform. The company was established after Lechner’s experience attempting to purchase a backyard shed from large home centers, where he encountered high prices, low perceived quality, and difficulty finding knowledgeable assistance. He started Trust Custom Sheds with the intention of providing an alternative buying experience focused on customer guidance, material quality, and straightforward installation.



Trust Custom Sheds describes itself as a family owned and operated Christ-centered business that seeks to honor God in its work while serving customers from all backgrounds. The company emphasizes craftsmanship, integrity, and personal service in its construction process, stating that materials are hand selected to ensure consistent quality.



Each structure is built with a set of standard construction features intended to promote durability and long service life. Installation is performed onsite, with materials carried through access points such as gates to avoid driving heavy vehicles across lawns or removing fences. Sheds are leveled on solid cement block footings to keep the base from direct ground contact, a method intended to reduce moisture exposure, rot, and insect damage. Flooring systems use 2x6 joists spaced 16 inches on center with joist hangers and 3/4 inch plywood sheathing. Wall framing consists of 2x4 studs, and doors are equipped with locking tee handles and keys.



Ventilation and weather protection elements include gable vents, architectural shingles paired with synthetic underlayment, and four inch roof overhangs designed to help keep structures dry during severe weather. Exterior walls are finished with LP SmartSide panels, a treated exterior grade product intended to resist water absorption. Trim components are made from white PVC to reduce deterioration over time and eliminate the need for repainting.



Customers may customize their sheds with a variety of selectable features, including different shingle colors, windows, workbenches, vinyl flower boxes, shutters, lofts, additional doors, ramps, painting, and increased wall heights. The company also provides demolition and removal of existing sheds within a 15 mile radius of its location.



To view Trust Custom Sheds’ inventory on ShedHub, go to https://shedhub.com/seller-shed-inventory/Trust-Custom-Sheds/3A2A9A. For more information, visit https://www.trustcustomsheds.com.



About Trust Custom Sheds

About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online marketplace that connects shed builders and dealers with customers searching for portable storage buildings, garages, and related structures. Sellers list their inventory on the platform so that shoppers can view available products, compare specifications, and identify providers serving their area. The marketplace aggregates listings from multiple independent builders and dealers in a single location, allowing customers to browse different styles, sizes, and configurations while contacting sellers directly for additional details or purchasing arrangements.

