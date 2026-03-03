Social Edge Consulting Named Staffbase’s Primary Intranet Migration Partner for the Americas

Social Edge Consulting x Staffbase

Partnership advances the standard for enterprise intranet migration and modernization across the region.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Edge Consulting LLC today announced it has been named the primary intranet migration partner for the Americas by Staffbase, the first AI-native employee experience platform.As organizations accelerate digital workplace transformation, intranet migrations have become mission-critical initiatives. Legacy platforms often contain years of duplicated content, unclear ownership models, and fragmented governance, creating operational risk during transition. When migrations are poorly executed, organizations face downtime, content loss, reduced trust, and stalled adoption.The partnership between Staffbase and Social Edge is designed to change that.As Staffbase’s primary migration partner for the Americas, Social Edge will deliver structured, end-to-end intranet migration services for customers modernizing onto the Staffbase platform. Services include migration strategy and planning, content and data assessment, structured extraction and transformation, information architecture alignment, governance and content rationalization, controlled cutover execution, and post-launch optimization focused on adoption and sustained platform value. Social Edge applies disciplined, ETL(Extract, Transform, Load) -based migration approaches to preserve content integrity, minimize disruption, and accelerate time-to-value.Elevating the standard for intranet migrationsIntranet migration is not simply a technical project — it is a business continuity event. The designation reflects a shared commitment to executing migrations with precision, governance discipline, and strategic foresight. Together, Staffbase and Social Edge Consulting will help organizations move beyond lift-and-shift approaches by rationalizing legacy content, clarifying ownership models, and establishing sustainable governance frameworks that protect long-term intranet relevance.“We’re honored to be selected as Staffbase’s primary intranet migration partner for the Americas,” said Andrew Kratz, President of Social Edge Consulting. “Staffbase has built a powerful employee experience platform that enables organizations to reach every employee with clarity and impact. A migration isn’t just a technical transition, it’s a critical business transition. Our team brings deep experience leading complex intranet migrations across legacy and modern SaaS environments, grounded in structured methodology, governance discipline, and strategic planning. Our role is to make the move to Staffbase predictable, secure, and fast, so customers can realize value quickly and strengthen communication, adoption, and the employee experience from day one.”“Intranet migrations are pivotal moments for our customers, shaping how teams stay connected and access critical information,” said David Maffei, SVP and General Manager, Americas at Staffbase. “Social Edge Consulting brings deep migration expertise, disciplined execution, and a proven ability to manage complex intranet migrations with clarity and control. Naming Social Edge our primary intranet migration partner reflects our confidence in their ability to deliver consistent, high-impact results for organizations across the Americas.”As Staffbase continues to expand its footprint in the Americas, this designation strengthens its ability to support enterprise customers undertaking complex intranet modernization initiatives in 2026 and beyond.About Social Edge ConsultingSocial Edge Consulting is a digital workplace consultancy specializing in modern intranet strategy, migration, governance, and adoption. Founded in 2012, the firm has supported more than 650 organizations and delivered nearly 100 intranet migration initiatives across a range of industries and digital workplace platforms. Social Edge partners with leading workplace and SaaS providers to help organizations plan, migrate, and sustain intranet and employee experience solutions. By combining disciplined delivery with strategic guidance, Social Edge enables enterprise organizations to launch intranets that drive engagement, strengthen communication, and deliver measurable business value.More information: www.socialedgeconsulting.com About StaffbaseStaffbase is the first AI-native Employee Experience Platform. It puts the power of AI in every employee’s hands, especially those currently disconnected on the front lines. With Employee AI, Staffbase brings together communications, IT, and HR to reimagine how people and organizations work together.More than 1500 enterprise customers, including Alaska Airlines, Amtrak, AP, Chevron, Intel, Rite Aid, Six Flags and Ticketmaster, use Staffbase to inspire their people and help them deliver their best work.Staffbase was named a Leader for the third consecutive year in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions and is also recognized by G2 as a Leader for Employee Intranets. The company is headquartered in New York City and Chemnitz.Please visit www.staffbase.com for more information.Media ContactsSocial Edge Consulting: Allison Rouleau, VP Marketing, allison.rouleau@socialedgeconsulting.com (Social Edge Consulting) Staffbase: Andrea Holland, Communications North America, andrea.holland@staffbase.com (Staffbase)

