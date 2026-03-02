SNAP recipients affected by new federal work rules urged to connect with free job and training help with WorkSource Oregon

Recent federal changes mean more people in Oregon who receive SNAP food benefits must now show they are working, looking for work or participating in training to continue receiving aid. WorkSource Oregon centers offer free employment and training services to help people meet the requirement and stay eligible.

The Oregon Department of Human Services and the Oregon Employment Department, both WorkSource Oregon partners, are encouraging people who receive SNAP food benefits to take advantage of free job search and training at one of the 37 centers across the state.

Recent federal changes mean some adults who receive SNAP must now meet work requirements to keep getting benefits for longer than three months. These changes apply to more people than in the past, including some adults up to age 64 and some households with older children.

To help people meet these requirements, the state is connecting SNAP participants with free employment and training services that can build skills, support job searches and create new career opportunities. Many people may already meet the requirement through work, volunteering or other activities they are doing now.

“Through case management and employment and training services, we work with each person to create a plan based on their interests, strengths, and abilities. This helps them meet requirements while moving toward a career path that fits their goals,” said Jessica Amya Hoffman, SNAP Director at the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Staff from both agencies are available to help participants understand their options and stay eligible for benefits while working toward employment goals. Services include:

Personalized support to develop a case plan that identifies all available options for meeting work requirements

Job search assistance includes identifying openings and submitting applications

Resume development and interview preparation through one-on-one coaching and workshops

Job readiness workshops focused on workplace expectations and professional skills

Connections to education and training programs such as GED completion, short-term training and industry recognized certifications

Help with items needed, such as transportation assistance to be successful in the program

“WorkSource Oregon staff are ready to help SNAP participants look for meaningful work, meet SNAP requirements, and stay eligible for the benefits they rely on while moving toward their professional goals,” said OED’s Workforce Operations Director, Jim Pfarrer. “Just like any job seeker that comes to one of our centers, they can get career coaching and help with resume writing, practice interviewing, and job search strategies—all at no additional cost.”

Some areas of Oregon are not required to meet these work rules because they do not have a nearby WorkSource Oregon center. This includes people living in Crook, Gilliam, Jefferson, Lake, Morrow, Sherman and Wheeler counties.

Anyone who has questions or thinks these changes may apply to them is encouraged to contact ODHS. Staff can help determine whether a person already meets the requirement or qualifies for an exemption.

For full details about ABAWD work rules, exemptions and how to report activities, visit:

ABAWD Team:

For more information about SNAP benefits:

For more information about WorkSource Oregon:

About WorkSource Oregon

The Oregon Employment Department and the Oregon Department of Human Services are partners in WorkSource Oregon, a consortium of state agencies and local workforce boards, and operates 37 WorkSource Oregon centers across the state. WorkSource Oregon offers a wide range of free services to job seekers, employers, and businesses, including personalized career coaching, resume writing, job search strategies, support for job postings and hiring incentives, and access to labor-market data. Visit worksourceoregon.org for more information.