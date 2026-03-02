Influential Women Launches Masterclass on Reclaiming Authenticity in Leadership

Dr. Lia Roth Reveals Why Success Doesn't Bring Freedom—And What Women Leaders Can Do About It

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women announces the launch of Beyond the Expected Role Why Success Still Doesn't Feel Like Freedom, a masterclass featuring Dr. Lia A. Roth, psychoanalyst, keynote speaker, and bestselling author.The Hidden Cost of SuccessProfessional women across industries share a quiet confession: They've made it. They're booked, respected, and financially successful. Yet something essential is missing.The external markers say they're thriving. The paychecks are real. The promotions are happening. But the freedom they expected to feel? It never arrived.This masterclass names what rarely gets said: The problem isn't your mindset. The problem isn't that you're not pushing hard enough. The problem is that you're still performing for belonging.What This Masterclass OffersDrawing from her groundbreaking work on shame, belonging, and authenticity, Dr. Roth guides women leaders through a transformative exploration of why success can feel empty—and what becomes possible when you stop performing.Through psychoanalytic insight and practical wisdom, participants will discover:When success no longer brings satisfaction—and what that feeling is actually telling you.Approval versus belonging, and the personal cost of confusing the two.Imposter syndrome redefined—what it really is, and why it persists even after you've "made it."The "Freakn' Middle"—the place where accomplished women get stuck, and how to move past it.Authenticity and standing in your full size—what it means to stop shrinking and start belonging to yourself.This is not about fixing your mindset or pushing harder. It's about recognizing what's been holding you in place, and stepping into what becomes possible when you reclaim your authenticity.Why This Matters NowWomen leaders are experiencing what therapists call the "success paradox": achievement without fulfillment. Accolades without joy. Influence without belonging. The shame and disconnection that often accompany this experience rarely get discussed in leadership circles—which is precisely why this masterclass is essential.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. Through masterclasses, podcasts, editorial features, and thought leadership content, Influential Women creates structured opportunities for women to publish, speak, and teach directly from their own experience, elevating women as primary voices rather than subjects of commentary.

