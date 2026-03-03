Broadcast Management Group Expands with New Studios and Newsrooms for U.S. and International Markets

Inside Washington Broadcast Center Broadcast Media Asset Management Data Center

Broadcast Management Group expands Washington Center with TV studios, podcast studio, and newsrooms, offering full turnkey production solutions.

Studios, control rooms, post-production, media asset management, master control, playout, transmissions, and production office space are all integrated under one roof — securely accessible worldwide.” — Frank Slany, Director of Broadcast Operations

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadcast Management Group (BMG) today announced the expansion of its 62,000-square-foot, 1080p HDR Washington Broadcast Center with the addition of three broadcast studios, a podcast studio, and dedicated newsroom spaces. The expansion integrates directly into BMG’s Tier-1 control rooms, 24/7 master control and playout operations, REMI workflows, global distribution infrastructure, and Media Asset Management (MAM) systems. The new studios are planned to open by the end of Q3 2026.This marks Phase Three of BMG’s Network Operations Center (NOC) build-out, a strategic expansion designed to create a fully integrated broadcast ecosystem serving national and international broadcast networks, cable channels, OTT platforms, FAST channels, and enterprise video clients.Built from the ground up, the BMG Network Operations Center and BMG Cloud Control Center™ serve as a centralized hub for decentralized production teams. Recognizing early momentum in cloud production services, BMG invested in developing a private broadcast cloud infrastructure purpose-built for live, live-to-tape, and multi-platform distribution workflows.BMG originally launched its first NOC and REMI mobile units six years ago. The newly constructed, next-generation Network Operations Center/BMG Cloud Control Center™ opened in April 2025 and now anchors BMG’s expanding ecosystem.Today, major global networks are embracing centralized REMI production for some of the world’s largest and most complex broadcasts, including the recent Olympic coverage.“The BMG Network Operations Center was engineered to deliver the same level of centralized production power traditionally available only to major broadcast networks,” said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group. “We are bringing that capability to broadcast, OTT, and FAST channels of all sizes as well as enterprise clients, enabling faster speed to market, reduced capital expenditure, access to top-tier production talent, and the ability to scale staffing and infrastructure dynamically.”The newly constructed studios are purpose-built for live and live-to-tape broadcast television series.“These news studios are specifically designed for high-volume, daily programming,” said Frank Slany, Director of Broadcast Operations. “Studios, control rooms, post-production, media asset management, master control, playout, transmissions, and production office space are all integrated under one roof — securely accessible worldwide.”________________________________________About Broadcast Management Group (BMG)Broadcast Management Group (BMG) is a global leader in broadcast production, creative services, and media technology. The company provides end-to-end solutions for broadcast networks, enterprises, entertainment & sports organizations, OTT platforms, and FAST channels.BMG delivers live event production, studio production, managed services, systems design, broadcast systems integration , and staffing and operations management. Powered by the BMG Cloud Control Center™ and supported by its state-of-the-art Network Operations Center in Washington, D.C., BMG enables scalable, secure, and sustainable production workflows worldwide.BMG also operates facilities in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Las Vegas.

Inside Washington DC's Most Powerful Broadcast Facility - 62,000 Sq. Ft. of Live Production Infrastructure

