Award-Winning "Your Business Growth Playbook" Spotlights Profit-First Scaling Beyond Hustle

Your Business Growth Playbook Jeremy B. Shapiro Silver Award Winner

Built for established owners who feel stuck, the book focuses on strategy and execution to grow revenue and help founders regain the growth they deserve.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reader Views Literary Awards has named "Your Business Growth Playbook" a Silver award winner in its 2025 program. The annual Reader Views Literary Awards recognize outstanding books by independent authors and small presses across multiple categories.The book is written for established business owners who feel stalled after early growth and are looking for a clearer approach to scaling with profitability in mind. Shapiro addresses common reasons businesses plateau, including rising costs, margin pressure, and owner-dependence, and outlines practical approaches for improving revenue and profit through strategy and execution.“Growth in business isn’t just about hustling harder,” said Shapiro. “This playbook is designed to help owners choose the right strategies to increase revenue and profits, then actually implement them.”Topics covered include how to measure and improve customer lifetime value, increase the value of a first transaction, reduce churn in recurring-revenue models, and build outbound lead generation systems with clear messaging and calls to action. The book also discusses why some growth tactics can increase top-line revenue while reducing net profit, including the dangerous impact of discounting on margins.Industry voices and reviewers have praised the book’s straightforward guidance:• “A thorough, detail-focused guide to get business owners to the next level.” — Kirkus Reviews• “A No Nonsense, Powerful Tool.” — Reader Views• “This playbook is your guide to breaking free from stagnation and achieving lasting, profitable growth and impact.” — Matt Abrahams, Stanford Graduate School of Business Lecturer• “Part of the required reading list for all the companies in my portfolio. Devour it. Mark it up. Dog ear the pages. And then buy another.” — Stephan Little, Managing Partner, Zero Limits Capital & Zero Limits Ventures• “A no-BS roadmap for entrepreneurs who know that growth comes from strategy, not just effort.” — Brad Weimert, Founder and CEO, Easy Pay Direct & Beyond A MillionIn addition to his work with business owners, Shapiro supports efforts to reduce extreme poverty through entrepreneurship. As part of that commitment, he donates over 1% of gross revenue, including book sales, to vetted causes, with a longtime focus on partners supporting entrepreneurs in sub-Saharan Africa. More information is available at YourBusinessGrowthPlaybook.com/impact ABOUT THE BOOKYour Business Growth Playbook: Breakthrough Strategies to Scale Your Business for Business Owners Who’ve Outgrown Hustle (ISBN: ‎979-8998586613, Asandia Press, 2025) is available at online bookstores everywhere ABOUT THE AUTHORJeremy B. Shapiro is a serial entrepreneur who has worked with business owners for over 25 years through coaching, consulting, and structured Mastermind groups. His work focuses on helping established entrepreneurs break through growth plateaus, strengthen execution, and build businesses that are less dependent on day-to-day owner involvement.Shapiro has been interviewed and featured by NPR Morning Edition, the Boston Business Journal, Fox News, ABC, NBC, PBS, the Boston Globe, New England Cable News, The Australian, California Biz Journal, MarketWatch, and Toyo Keizai.He's based out of Silicon Valley and works with entrepreneurs worldwide.Learn more and connect with Jeremy Shapiro at https://YourBusinessGrowthPlaybook.com/

