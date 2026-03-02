Trade, Industry and Competition welcomes NCC’s investigation of 9 suppliers of sanitary products

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the DTIC welcomes the National Consumer Commission (NCC)’s swift investigation into nine suppliers of sanitary pads and panty liners.

The study from the University of the Free State found that some sanitary pads and panty liners contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs). These chemicals may cause health issues like hormonal imbalance, infertility, endometriosis, and some cancers. These products aim to protect women during their menstrual cycle. Therefore, the NCC should prioritise consumer safety carefully.

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr. Zuko Godlimpi, said that the NCC is working with other regulators and authorities within the dtic to gather more data by conducting additional tests.

Godlimpi stated, “We fully support this investigation, as it will help the NCC decide on the next steps. We encourage consumers to remain patient during the investigation and testing of these products. the dtic is committed to protecting consumers, especially the most vulnerable.”

