Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,320 in the last 365 days.

Health on vis-à-vis arrest of three officials

The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has noted this morning the arrest and appearance in court of three officials in the Department of Health, including the Director General. 

At this juncture, the Minister is still in the dark about circumstances surrounding the arrest of the three. As soon as the Minister has been fully briefed about this matter, he will issue a statement. 

For now all what the Minister can say is that whatever the circumstances, the law must take its course. 

For more information and media enquiries, please contact: 
Mr Sello Lediga 
Health Ministry Spokesperson 
Cell: 082 353 9859 
E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za 

Mr Foster Mohale 
Health Departmental Spokesperson 
Cell: 072 432 3792 
E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Health on vis-à-vis arrest of three officials

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.