Health on vis-à-vis arrest of three officials
The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has noted this morning the arrest and appearance in court of three officials in the Department of Health, including the Director General.
At this juncture, the Minister is still in the dark about circumstances surrounding the arrest of the three. As soon as the Minister has been fully briefed about this matter, he will issue a statement.
For now all what the Minister can say is that whatever the circumstances, the law must take its course.
