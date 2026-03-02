allGeo Expands Platform to Automate FLSA Wage-and-Hour and OSHA Safety Compliance for Field Workforce

Abaqus expands allGeo to automate FLSA and OSHA compliance, using real-time field data to streamline payroll and reduce litigation risk for mobile workforces.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abaqus Inc., provider of the allGeo field service workflow automation platform, today announced expanded capabilities to automate Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) wage-and-hour compliance and OSHA safety documentation for enterprise field workforces.As labor enforcement increases and wage-and-hour litigation rises, employers face growing risk from incomplete or inaccurate field records. allGeo addresses this challenge by capturing time, location, safety attestations, and payroll-relevant data directly at the point of work, creating a continuous, verifiable record of field activity. This helps organizations reduce exposure to wage claims, OSHA penalties, and payroll correction costs.• Automating Wage-and-Hour ComplianceallGeo enables employers to accurately capture compensable work time and enforce labor policies across job sites and remote locations. Capabilities include geofenced attendance tracking, configurable overtime calculations aligned with state and federal rules, automated meal and rest break documentation, and differentiation between commute and job-related travel time.• Supporting OSHA Safety DocumentationThe platform allows organizations to collect and maintain digital safety records, including training acknowledgments, toolbox talks, incident reports, and lone worker safety check-ins. These records are securely stored with time and location context, helping businesses maintain consistent documentation and prepare for safety inspections.• Pre-Payroll Compliance ProcessingallGeo integrates with payroll providers including ADP, Sage, and Trimble to apply pay rules before payroll processing. This includes prevailing wage assignment, union pay rules, and shift differential calculations, helping ensure accurate and compliant payroll.“Field compliance has traditionally depended on reconstructing events after the fact,” said Shailendra Jain, CEO of Abaqus Inc. “allGeo captures compliance data as work happens. This reduces disputes, accelerates payroll processing, and provides defensible records during audits or investigations."About Abaqus Inc.allGeo by Abaqus ( www.allgeo.com ) is an enterprise-grade field service management platform for mid-size and enterprise organizations. The platform supports the full field service lifecycle, including scheduling and dispatch, workforce monitoring, time and job tracking, safety and compliance workflows, and reporting and analytics. With built-in configurability, allGeo supports complex workflows in highly regulated industries such as Construction, Home Healthcare, and Trade Services. Organizations using allGeo improve workforce productivity, strengthen worker safety, and increase accuracy across payroll, compliance, and job costing.

allGeo automates construction compliance by tracking hours, meal breaks, and safety logs ,reducing wage-and-hour risks and ensuring OSHA readiness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.