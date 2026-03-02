Lentil Protein Concentrate Market Forecast 2026–2036: Market to Reach USD 1,031.5 Million by 2036 at 9.8% CAGR

Lentil Protein Concentrate Market

DE, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Lentil Protein Concentrate Market surpassed USD 375.0 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 405.0 million in 2026, climbing steadily toward USD 1,031.5 million by 2036. Future Market Insights forecasts a robust CAGR of 9.8% over the 2026–2036 period, driven by rising demand for clean-label, hypoallergenic plant-based protein ingredients that serve as functional alternatives to soy and dairy. This growth reflects accelerating adoption across food & beverages, where formulators prioritize neutral-tasting concentrates to meet evolving nutritional guidelines and consumer preferences for pulse-enriched products.

Market snapshot: global market 2026 - 2036

Market size in 2026? USD 405.0 million

Market size in 2036? USD 1,031.5 million

CAGR (2026–2036)? 9.8%

Leading product segment(s) and shares? Concentrate powder holds a dominant 65% share in 2026, favored for superior shelf life, transport efficiency, and reduced microbial risk compared to liquid concentrates.

Leading material type and share? Not applicable (source focuses on form and application; no material type segmentation provided).

Leading end use and share? Food & Beverages accounts for 46% of total volume in 2026, led by applications in meat alternatives, baked goods, and functional snacks.

Key growth regions? Asia-Pacific leads with high CAGRs in India (11.5%) and China (10.8%), supported by domestic processing expansion and policy-driven pulse consumption.

Market Momentum (YoY Path)

The Lentil Protein Concentrate Market demonstrates consistent upward momentum, starting from USD 375.0 million in 2025 and reaching USD 405.0 million in 2026. Growth continues steadily, with values building toward key milestones in the forecast window. By 2028 and 2030, the trajectory supports increasing inclusion in mainstream formulations, followed by accelerated expansion around 2031 and 2033 as capacity expansions and regulatory tailwinds mature. The market is on track to achieve USD 1,031.5 million by 2035–2036, reflecting sustained 9.8% CAGR compounding through improved extraction technologies and broader clean-label adoption.

Why the Market is Growing

National dietary mandates and updated guidelines, such as recommendations to increase pulse consumption, are prompting food manufacturers to incorporate lentil protein concentrates into core product lines. Extraction technology improvements are reducing undesirable flavor profiles, enabling neutral-tasting concentrates that secure long-term contracts over legacy alternatives. Clean-label positioning and the need for hypoallergenic, functional binding ingredients further accelerate demand, particularly as formulators seek cost-effective plant-based solutions without aggressive price escalation.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

Drivers

National dietary guidelines and policy pushes for higher pulse consumption act as major catalysts, encouraging manufacturers to reformulate products and meet nutritional scoring requirements. Record lentil production volumes ensure stable raw material supplies, reducing financial risk for extraction investments and supporting continuous demand for high-quality concentrates.

Opportunities

Clean-label reformulation creates openings for brands to replace synthetic binders with native lentil fractions, capturing health-conscious consumers. Agronomic expansion and technological partnerships improve extraction yields and mitigate off-notes, unlocking inclusion in delicate applications like beverages while enabling fixed-price contracts through consistent crop yields.

Trends

Formulators increasingly favor concentrate powder for logistics and production efficiency, with procurement shifting toward bulk dry shipments. Sensory advancements through better dehulling and flavor-masking support broader mass-market adoption, while regional processing growth in Asia-Pacific insulates markets from freight volatility.

Challenges

Sensory limitations, including persistent bitter notes and solubility issues in liquid formats, require costly masking or extended research, delaying commercialization. Consumption volatility and formulation complexities raise final recipe costs, complicating forecasts and broad adoption in some applications.

Country Growth Outlook (CAGR)

India: 11.5%

China: 10.8%

United States: 9.7%

United Kingdom: 9.3%

Germany: 9.1%

Brazil: 8.9%

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Lentil Protein Concentrate Market include Ingredion, Roquette Frères, Louis Dreyfus Company, Above Food, Burcon, BENEO, Avena Foods, Beyond Meat, and Danone. Participants prioritize reliable agricultural partnerships for pricing stability and traceable chains, while investing in flavor-masking and extraction efficiency to differentiate. Mergers, acquisitions, and facility expansions accelerate entry into value-added spaces, with recent moves underscoring commitment to scalable, functional pulse ingredients.

Request for Discount: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-32118

Scope of the Report

Quantitative Units: Value in USD million (USD 405.0 million in 2026 to USD 1,031.5 million in 2036)

Market Definition: High-protein fractions extracted from dry lentils, used as functional ingredients in manufacturing

Segmentation: Product Form (Concentrate Powder, Liquid Concentrate); Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Nutraceuticals); Distribution Channel (Food & Grocery Retail, Online Sales, B2B); End-User Group (Adults, Children, Seniors)

Regions Covered: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa

Countries Covered: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and 40+ additional countries

FAQ

What is the projected size of the Lentil Protein Concentrate Market in 2026 and 2036? The market is estimated at USD 405.0 million in 2026 and USD 1,031.5 million by 2036.

What CAGR is forecasted for the Lentil Protein Concentrate Market? A 9.8% CAGR is projected from 2026 to 2036.

Which product form dominates the market? Concentrate powder leads with a 65% share in 2026, preferred for its shelf life, transport efficiency, and suitability in key applications.

Which countries show the strongest growth? India leads at 11.5% CAGR, followed by China (10.8%), United States (9.7%), United Kingdom (9.3%), Germany (9.1%), and Brazil (8.9%).

Explore More Related Studies Published by FMI Research:

Lentil Protein Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lentil-protein-market

Soy Protein Concentrate Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/soy-protein-concentrate-market

Fish Protein Concentrate Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fish-protein-concentrate-market

Vegan Protein Concentrate Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vegan-protein-concentrate-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Why FMI: Decisions that Change Outcomes- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.