Asheville & Greenville Roofing Contractor Hatch Homes Attends 2026 Owens Corning Education Event in Charlotte

Hatch Homes team members at the Owens Corning Contractor Roofing Application Fundamentals training in Charlotte, NC – ready to bring top-tier roofing techniques back to the job site. Hands-on demonstration of closed-cut valley installation using RhinoRoof synthetic underlayment and Owens Corning shingles during the OCC Craft training session. National trainer Felipe Castro leading a detailed presentation on low-slope synthetic underlayment application and fastening requirements at the Charlotte Owens Corning training. Wrapping up a productive day of Contractor Roofing Application Fundamentals training with Owens Corning in Charlotte, North Carolina – January 21, 2026.

Serving Asheville, NC and Greenville, SC, Hatch Homes attended UNC Charlotte for Owens Corning training on roofing systems and storm protection.

Homeowners in Asheville, NC and Greenville, SC can trust Hatch Homes for expert roof replacement and roofing systems installed to Owens Corning standards, built for lasting performance and protection.” — Bill Gayler

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asheville and Greenville roofing contractor Hatch Homes attended the 2026 Owens Corning Contractor Education Event at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC), joining professionals from across North Carolina and South Carolina for advanced manufacturer-led training and system installation education.The event brought together production, sales, and operations teams for in-depth instruction on roofing system performance, updated warranty standards, ventilation requirements, and evolving shingle technologies engineered for high-wind and storm-prone regions, including Asheville, Greenville, and surrounding areas. As an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor, Hatch Homes ensures direct alignment with manufacturer specifications and installation standards. During the Charlotte-based session, instructors used a constructed roofing model to demonstrate proper sequencing and integration of key roofing components, including underlayment systems, starter shingles, flashing details, ridge ventilation, and complete system assembly.The hands-on training environment allowed contractors to review best practices and refine installation techniques that directly impact long-term roof durability and warranty eligibility in the Western NC and Upstate SC regions.“Continuing education is essential to maintaining installation excellence,” said Yorin Van Wilsum, Project Manager at Hatch Homes. “Serving Asheville and Greenville homeowners, our responsibility is to ensure every roof replacement we complete meets current Owens Corning standards and follows system-based best practices.”Owens Corning’s contractor education programs reinforce technical precision and product knowledge among Preferred Contractors. With homeowners in Asheville and Greenville increasingly prioritizing durability and storm resistance, proper roofing system installation is critical for protecting property value and structural integrity.Hatch Homes, recognized across North Carolina and South Carolina for exterior remodeling expertise, provides professional roof replacement services in Asheville and Greenville alongside siding, window, and decking installations. Participation in manufacturer training events strengthens the company’s multi-division expertise while reinforcing its roofing authority within these markets.Homeowners searching for an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor in Asheville, NC or Greenville, SC can learn more about roof replacement services and schedule a consultation by visiting Hatch Homes online. About Hatch HomesHatch Homes is a Charlotte, NC-based exterior remodeling contractor serving Asheville, NC, Greenville, SC, and surrounding areas. The company specializes in James Hardie fiber cement siding, professional roof replacement, window installation, and composite decking systems. As an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor, Hatch Homes follows manufacturer-approved installation standards and invests in ongoing technical training to ensure long-term exterior performance for Western NC and Upstate SC homeowners.Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Charlotte, Hatch Homes serves residential clients across the greater Charlotte region with a focus on transparency, structured project management, and system-based installation practices aligned with national building product manufacturers.

Hatch Homes Video Testimonial

