Reececharles Freeman Sentenced to 20 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

February 27, 2026

(Palmer, AK) â€“ Today, Palmer Superior Court Judge John Cagle sentenced 59-year-old Reececharles Freeman to serve 20 years of incarceration after being convicted by a jury of one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

Freeman will have additional suspended time and a 10-year probationary term following incarceration.  Freeman will have to register as a sex offender. 

On Feb. 25, 2025, a jury convicted Freeman of one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.  At trial, the evidence showed that the victim was sexually abused when she was 4 years of age by Freeman, who was approximately 55 years old at the time.   Freeman has previously been convicted of a sexual felony.
Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard prosecuted this case. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney, Melissa Wininger-Howard at 907-761-5648 or Melissa.Howard@Alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

