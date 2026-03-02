Charles Minton Sentenced to Serve 25 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree

February 27, 2026

(Kenai, AK) â€“ This week, Kenai Superior Court Judge Kelly Lawson sentenced 38-year-old Charles Minton to 50 years with 25 years suspended, leaving 25 years to serve, following his guilty plea to a consolidated count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree. As he was convicted of an unclassified sexual felony offense, Minton will not be eligible for either discretionary or mandatory parole. On his release from custody, Minton will be on felony probation for a period of 20 years and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Minton pleaded guilty to engaging in repeated acts of sexual penetration and contact with the victim over a period of years, from when the victim was 8 years old to 15 years old. The abuse only stopped after the victim became pregnant as a result of the abuse. Minton was in a position of trust to the victim’s family and the investigation revealed that at least one family member ignored the victim’s earlier disclosures of the abuse. The State entered into the plea agreement in an effort to provide closure to and minimize further impact on the victim.

At sentencing, the State emphasized that isolation and community condemnation were the primary goals of the sentence to be imposed. Throughout the course of the investigation, the victim repeatedly demonstrated her incredible resilience and courage.

The case was handled by the Alaska State Troopers, with Sergeant Edwin Anderson leading the investigation.

Deputy District Attorney Julie L. Matucheski prosecuted the case with the assistance of Paralegal Julie Craig and Law Office Assistant Patrick Pilatti.

# # #

