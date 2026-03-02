ICRC president: Widening hostilities across Middle East putting civilian lives in grave danger

Widening hostilities across the Middle East are putting civilian lives in grave danger. The scale of major military operations flaring across the Middle East risks embroiling the region – and beyond – into another large-scale armed conflict that will overwhelm any humanitarian response. Without urgent steps to de-escalate the situation and respect the rules of war, further civilian lives will be lost.

Civilians are already suffering the consequences of war. All parties to armed conflict have an obligation to uphold the rules of war, which are unequivocal. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be spared from hostilities. Schools must remain sanctuaries for learning where children can feel safe and protected from attacks, and hospitals must remain sanctuaries for saving lives.

Medical personnel and first responders, such as the Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies, must be protected in all circumstances and be able to carry out their work safely. All parties must allow and facilitate safe and unrestricted access for impartial humanitarian assistance to reach those in need.