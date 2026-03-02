Governor Stein Celebrates Read Across America Day at Green Magnet Elementary School

Today Governor Josh Stein and First Lady Anna Stein visited Green Magnet Elementary School and read to students in celebration of Read Across America Day. The Governor and First Lady read The Magical Yet by Angela DiTerlizzi to a second-grade class and met with students and teachers.

“Read Across America Day is a celebration of the joy of reading and a reminder that it is the building block for learning,” said Governor Josh Stein. “When we help young students build strong literacy skills and ensure teachers have the support they need, we set students up for success in the classroom and beyond.”

“We’re grateful to Governor Stein and First Lady Anna Stein for spending time with our students and celebrating Read Across America Day here in Wake County,” said Dr. Robert P. Taylor, superintendent of the Wake County Public School System. “When we highlight the importance of reading, it reinforces what we know to be true across our district and our state: Strong literacy skills open doors for every child. Our schools are deeply committed to helping students build that foundation early and continue growing as confident, capable readers.”

“We are truly honored to welcome Governor Stein and First Lady Anna Stein to our school for Read Across America Day,” said Leslie Blake, principal of Green Magnet Elementary School. “Having leaders who take the time to share the joy of reading with our students sends a powerful message about the importance of literacy. At Green, building strong readers is at the heart of our work, and it continues to drive the academic growth and success we’re seeing across our school. Moments like this inspire our students to see themselves as readers, learners, and leaders."

Governor Stein is committed to supporting early literacy and investing in North Carolina’s public schools. Last week, the Governor celebrated National Public Schools Week by visiting Bluford STEM Academy, where he observed literacy instruction aligned to the Science of Reading and met with educators in advanced teaching roles, two initiatives in his 2025-2027 biennium budget. Governor Stein continues to urge the General Assembly to pass a comprehensive state budget that raises starting teacher pay to the highest in the Southeast, raises average teacher pay by 10.6 percent, reinstates master’s degree pay, and expands funding for school nurses, counselors, and social workers.