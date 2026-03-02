Single Mom of Five Receives Life-Changing Gift: A Brand-New, Fully Furnished Home

Stephanie Cox and Children

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women That Soar, LLC a Dallas-based media company has gifted a brand-new, fully furnished home to Stephanie Cox, a schoolteacher and single mom of five children. Stephanie was one of five single moms who participated in the groundbreaking new Overcomers docuseries. The docuseries followed the daily grueling challenges and obstacles of a single mother. Throughout the series, the mothers met with life, financial literacy, and fitness coaches to equip them with the tools and resources they needed in their pursuit of a better life for them and their children.

The producers provided each mother with monetary gifts, makeovers, and mommy days out to lift their spirits; at the end of the series, the ultimate prize being a new home was awarded to the mother who was able to rise above her current circumstances.

“Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the incredible gift of a home for our family. There truly are no words that fully capture what this means to me and my children. This home is more than walls and a roof it is stability, safety, healing, and a fresh start,” exclaimed Cox. “To the entire WTS Team and every sponsor involved, thank you for believing in our family and for working together to make this blessing possible. Your generosity, time, and care have changed our lives in ways we will forever be grateful for.”

WTS partnered with Dwell With Dignity, a non-profit organization that provides needy families with complete home interiors, including: furniture, art, bedding, linens, kitchen supplies, food in the pantry and their first night’s meal.

The unveiling and ribbon cutting showcased the three bedroom, two and half bath home as a mother’s customized sanctuary, with the design team bringing in elements into each room that tell a story, provides comfort and speaks, "This is home." In addition, the outdoor space allows the kids freedom to roam and play.

"It is truly a privilege and an absolute joy to present this beautiful new home to Stephanie. Her unwavering dedication, resilience, and love for her children are nothing short of inspiring. We couldn’t be happier to honor such a deserving mother and provide a foundation for her family’s bright future,” says Women That Soar Founder and Overcomers Executive Producer Gina Grant.

This is the first of many homes Women That Soar and Overcomers plan to donate to deserving single moms around the country. Overcomers is an unscripted exploration of the raw, real-life stories of single mothers facing grueling personal and professional obstacles but have chosen to rise above their current circumstances and fight for a better future for themselves and their children. Season 1 is currently available on Impact TV.



