Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza hands over enabling documents to Du Noon fire victims, 4 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza, will on Wednesday, 04 March 2026, handover enabling documents to victims of a fire that engulfed Du Noon, Cape Town, in the beginning of the year.

Over 2 600 residents were affected by the fire that destroyed more than 600 informal structures, leaving many without enabling documents such as IDs. Following the devastating fire, the Department of Home Affairs deployed mobile units to the area to receive applications. The Department has implemented a cost waiver. The mobile units will be in Du Noon this week to help applicants to collect their documents.

Deputy Minister Nzuza will handover Smart IDs, temporary IDs and birth certificates to some of the victims.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 04 March 2026

Venue: MyCiti Bus Depot, Du Noon

Time: 10:00

