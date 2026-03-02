Governor Stein Proclaims March as Women’s History Month

Governor Josh Stein declared March as Women’s History Month, honoring women across the state whose leadership, courage, and innovations have shaped the social, economic, and cultural fabric of North Carolina. Women throughout North Carolina’s history have led movements to strengthen families, expand educational opportunities, increase civic participation, protect the environment, and build safer, more prosperous communities.

“During Women’s History Month, we honor the trailblazers who broke barriers and the women who continue to expand opportunity for the next generation,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Throughout North Carolina's history, women have led the way as advocates, educators, entrepreneurs, and pioneers, shaping a stronger North Carolina.”

This year’s national theme of “Leading the Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future” is designed to recognize women whose vision, advocacy, and stewardship are creating safer, more resilient communities.

“This month, we honor female trailblazers whose leadership has helped to strengthen and shape our state,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. “We also honor those women today – our mothers, daughters, sisters, neighbors, and friends – who are blazing pathways for current and future generations. These women are often unsung heroes.”

For years, NC Department of Administration (NCDOA) advocacy programs have supported women in their efforts to create a sustainable future, empowering them through education and business opportunities. NCDOA’s Division for Women and Youth spearheads youth programs such as the annual State of NC Internship Program and the Lady Cardinals high school mentorship program and supports local youth councils. The division also helps to fund organizations that serve victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.

Additionally, the division has sponsored a series of Status of Women Reports that examine the health and well-being of women from employment and earnings to political participation. The latest report, Status of Women in North Carolina: Investing in Economic Opportunity, explored disparities in access to child care and barriers to economic security and recommended policy and programmatic changes, such as improving pay equity to create better outcomes for women and families across the state.

NCDOA’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) works to increase the number and types of businesses competing for state contracts to help state agencies get the best value for taxpayer dollars. More than half of North Carolina’s HUB-certified businesses are women owned.

To learn more about NCDOA and advocacy programs, visit the agency website.

Read the proclamation here.

