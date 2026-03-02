Pocfarmer Partners with Kern County Growers in $10M Deal

Carrot fields in Kern County, California, where Pocfarmer is investing $10 million to strengthen the local carrot value chain. Carrot fields in Kern County, California, where Pocfarmer is investing $10 million to strengthen the local carrot value chain. Carrot fields in Kern County, California, where Pocfarmer is investing $10 million to strengthen the local carrot value chain.

The investment supports financing, technology, processing, and global market access to strengthen Kern County’s carrot value chain.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pocfarmer , a global agricultural finance and integrated industry solutions provider, today announced that it has entered into strategic partnerships with multiple carrot growing operations in Kern County, California. As part of the collaboration, Pocfarmer will invest USD 10 million to support and enhance the local carrot industry value chain.Located in California’s Central Valley, Kern County is widely recognized as one of the most concentrated and large-scale carrot production regions in the world. With advanced farming infrastructure, favorable growing conditions, and a well-established processing and export ecosystem, the region plays a critical role in the global carrot supply chain.Through this partnership, Pocfarmer will provide comprehensive support across the value chain, including project financing, agricultural management technologies, processing coordination, logistics optimization, and global market channel expansion. The investment aims to improve production efficiency, enhance quality consistency, strengthen supply chain resilience, and expand international market access for local growers.Founded in 2019, Pocfarmer operates across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia as a comprehensive agricultural finance and industry solutions provider. The company delivers end-to-end value chain solutions, including financing support, agricultural management technologies, processing coordination, logistics services, and sales channel development. By integrating upstream and downstream resources, Pocfarmer is committed to providing systematic and scalable solutions to agricultural enterprises and producers worldwide.Pocfarmer’s management stated that the investment reflects the company’s long-term commitment to partnering with leading agricultural regions globally and supporting sustainable industry development. The collaboration is expected to further reinforce Kern County’s leadership in the global carrot industry while driving economic growth and long-term resilience within the local agricultural community.

