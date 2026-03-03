MHN Advisory Board Member Builds The AMHNA, Establishing 1st Men’s Health Nursing, an American Nurses Association (ANA)

American Men's Health Nursing Alliance (AMHNA): MHN Advisory Board Member Dr. Julian L. Gallegos

Men’s Health Nursing Achieves Formal Specialty Recognition Through ANA Approval, Marking a Turning Point for Policy, Practice, and Professional Education

This convergence reflects years of sustained coordinated advocacy, data-driven, and education to show that this is a priority supported by clinicians, researchers, advocates, and policymakers alike.” — Ronald Henry, MHN President

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Men’s Health Network proudly recognizes Advisory Board Member Julian L. Gallegos, PhD, MBA, APRN, FNP-BC, NREMT, CNL, CMHE, FAUNA, FADLN, for his national leadership in securing formal recognition of Men’s Health Nursing as a specialty within the profession of nursing.As both a men’s health clinician and scholar, and as a trusted advisor to Men’s Health Network, Dr. Gallegos has helped transform men’s health from a loosely defined area of concern into a clearly named standards-driven specialty that will shape clinical care, education, and policy for years to come.Drawing on his clinical experience, research, and advocacy, Dr. Gallegos originated the idea that the pervasive, yet often under-addressed health needs of boys and men warranted their own nursing specialty. He went on to found and lead the American Men’s Health Nursing Alliance (AMHNA), in partnership with the American Association for Men in Nursing (AAMN), alongside co-lead Curry J. Bordelon, III, DNP, CRNP, CPNP-AC/PC, CNE, FAAN.Through AMHNA, he convened a national team of nurse experts to develop the first Scope and Standards of Practice for Men’s Health Nursing. This document has now been vetted through the American Nurses Association (ANA) specialty recognition process and approved by the ANA Board of Directors. To the best of current knowledge, this marks the first time any health profession has recognized men’s health as a formal specialty with its own national scope and standards.For Men’s Health Network, this milestone is especially significant. The organization’s long-standing mission to improve the health and well-being of men, boys, and their families through advocacy, education, outreach, and policy depends on strong clinical and professional infrastructures capable of delivering that vision in everyday practice.“This moment demonstrates that men’s health is no longer a peripheral issue," noted Ronald Henry, President of Men's Health Network "This convergence reflects years of sustained coordinated advocacy, data-driven, and education to show that this is a priority supported by clinicians, researchers, advocates, and policymakers alike.”By clearly defining what Men’s Health Nursing is, what it does, and what competencies it requires, Dr. Gallegos and his colleagues have created a powerful bridge between national advocacy and front-line care. Nurses guided by these standards are better equipped to address delayed care, chronic disease, mental health challenges, occupational risk, and other issues that Men’s Health Network has highlighted for decades.The Men’s Health Nursing Scope and Standards of Practice is the product of a distinguished author team that includes Dr. Gallegos; Dr. Bordelon; Susanne Quallich, PhD, ANP-BC, NP-C, CUNP, FAANP, FAUNA; Jason Mott, PhD, RN, CNE; Carli Culjat, PhD, MBA, APRN, FNP-BC; Mark Hand, PhD, RN, CNE; Vernon Lanford, DNP, APRN, FNP-C; Aron King, MS, RN; and Kendrick Clack, MS, APRN, FNP-C.As a member of MHN's advisory board , Dr. Gallegos exemplifies how clinical expertise, scholarly leadership, and advocacy can come together to create structural change for men’s health. Men’s Health Network is proud to count him among its advisors and to celebrate this historic advancement for the men and families it serves.

