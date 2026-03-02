Canadiana Auction Featuring the Howard Pain Collection Achieves Strong Results at Miller & Miller

Lot 13 – “Tommy’s Restaurant” Trade Sign. Early 20th century painted wood sign with untouched original surface; the top lot of the sale (CA$27,830). Lot 170 – Waterloo County Corner Cupboard. Neoclassical-inspired glazed corner cupboard in original paint, Ontario, 2nd quarter 19th century (CA$14,520). Lot 123 – Thomas Nisbet Pembroke Table. Attributed New Brunswick mahogany drop-leaf table with rope-twist legs, c. 1825–1830 (CA$11,495).

An untouched early trade sign leads the sale; standout furniture, folk objects, and historic Canadian art draw competitive bidding across categories.

Most items from the Howard Pain collection over-performed, as many collectors honed in on the fact that if it was in Howard’s collection, it must have been special” — Ben Lennox

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An untouched early 20th century painted wood trade sign advertising “Oysters, Game & Fish” realized CA$27,830 to lead Canadiana – Featuring the Howard Pain Collection, a 335-lot online-only auction held February 14 by Miller & Miller Auctions. The sale also featured strong results for early Ontario furniture, Maritime folk objects, and historical Canadian works on paper, underscoring continued depth in the Canadiana market.All prices quoted are in Canadian dollars and include the buyer’s premium.Conducted as an online-only auction with a live video feed, the sale attracted 602 registered bidders who placed 8,754 bids through Miller & Miller Live and LiveAuctioneers. Ninety-nine percent of lots sold, 64 percent of the top 50 lots exceeded estimate, and the auction achieved a total gross of CA$481,701.“Canadiana auctions are always such an eclectic mix, and this was no exception,” said Ben Lennox, Head of Sales. “We had the great honour of selling for the families of the late Howard Pain and late Cathy Consentino, as well as a number of other important collectors. With material sourced from across Canada, it was a sale that truly had something for everyone.”The top lot proved a textbook example of crossover appeal. Lot 13, the early 20th century tombstone-form pine sign for “Tommy’s Restaurant” , retained its untouched dry surface and original gold and silver lettering on a black smaltz ground. Signed “Dennis Signs,” the rare survivor soared well beyond its CA$2,000–CA$2,500 estimate to finish at CA$27,830, the highest price of the sale.Country furniture performed strongly, led by Lot 170, an outstanding Waterloo County Neoclassical-inspired glazed corner cupboard in original paint. With close parallels to documented examples in The Heritage of Upper Canadian Furniture, the cupboard brought CA$14,520, reflecting collector demand for regional furniture with original surface and strong attribution. Also exceeding expectations was Lot 123, a finely crafted mahogany Pembroke table attributed to Thomas Nisbet of St. John, New Brunswick, which realized CA$11,495 against an estimate of CA$800–CA$1,200.Folk art and historic objects generated sustained competition. Lot 240, an exceptional polychromed Masonic walking stick dated 1890 and carved with dense symbolic imagery, achieved CA$9,680, while Lot 201, a finely carved beaver-form canoe cup from the Maritimes, c. 1930, realized CA$9,075 following spirited bidding from multiple collectors.The art category was anchored by rare early Canadian works on paper. Lot 246, a watercolour portrait of Mrs. Ann Hayward by Thomas Macdonald, sold for CA$9,680, reflecting the scarcity of documented itinerant portraitists working in Canada during the early 19th century. Another highlight, Lot 195, a topographical watercolour of Fort Henry, Kingston, by Philip John Bainbrigge, realized CA$8,470, benefiting from both historical significance and a Christie’s provenance.“Most items from the Howard Pain collection over-performed, as many collectors honed in on the fact that if it was in Howard’s collection, it must have been special,” Lennox added. “Similarly, Cathy Consentino was known for buying and selling items of high merit, and what she saved for herself were treasures. Her beaver-themed pieces were particularly well known, and bidders clearly took note.”A wrap-up video highlighting select results from the auction can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/9RFa1cWUy8M Miller & Miller Auctions’ upcoming online auctions include:March 6: Toys – The Yvan Lalonde CollectionMarch 7 (9am EST): Petroliana, Aviation & Advertising – Featuring the Steve Rounds CollectionMarch 7 (6pm EST): Advertising ThermometersMarch 8 (9am EDT): General Store Advertising – Featuring the Marcel Gallays CollectionMarch 8 (6pm EDT): General Store Advertising TinsMarch 28: Canadiana, Folk Art, Fine Art & Historic Objects – The Late Miller Carmichael CollectionMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in art, antiques, watches, and high-value collectibles. To consign a single piece, an estate, or an entire collection, contact them at (519) 573-3710 or visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com

