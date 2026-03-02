VA telehealth connects a Veteran to the Wheelchair Games

Staying healthy and connected with virtual care

Linda Hutchinson’s dedication to service began in the Navy in 1984 and continues today as an advocate and president of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) Southeastern Chapter.

After sustaining a spinal cord injury related to service, Hutchinson, who now uses a wheelchair, found both health support and community through building a strong relationship with her VA care team in Augusta, Ga.

Hutchinson relies on VA for her primary care, as well as specialized needs related to her spinal cord injury, rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes. She is grateful for the comprehensive care she receives, describing her overall experience as fantastic.

Making health care accessible through VA telehealth

Telehealth has been instrumental for Hutchinson, allowing her to continue care from home when traveling to an in-person appointment is difficult. She regularly meets with her outpatient pharmacist using VA Video Connect, VA’s secure video conferencing app, which has made medication management much easier.

Describing her initial telehealth appointments, Hutchinson said, “That was my first real experience as a patient using it. It really was a lifeline.”

Hutchinson uses My HealtheVet on VA.gov and enjoys participating in virtual wellness programs, where she has built meaningful connections with other women Veterans and shares tips on nutrition and travel.

“Learning how others cope makes such a difference,” she said. “It’s very valuable.”

Hutchinson encourages fellow Veterans, especially those with mobility challenges or who live far from VA care, to try telehealth appointments. She has seen how these services help others in her community, keeping them connected to their providers and improving their quality of life.

Celebrating community at the 2025 National Veterans Wheelchair Games

Hutchinson’s commitment to connection and wellness extends beyond health care. At the 2025 National Veterans Wheelchair Games, co-presented by VA and PVA, Hutchinson participated in events like cornhole, bowling and air rifle. For her, the games are much more than competition. They offer a chance to stay active, test her skills, and reconnect with friends and fellow Veteran athletes from across the country.

Hutchinson especially values the opportunity to meet other women PVA members in person.

“The games encourage us to keep striving and to make new friendships,” she added said. “Everyone is there cheering each other on, no matter their background or abilities. It’s truly inspiring.”

Leadership and advocacy

More than three decades after her Navy service, Hutchinson remains dedicated to helping other Veterans find support and community, whether through telehealth, wellness programs or the camaraderie found at national events.

If you are a Veteran interested in learning more about VA telehealth services or how to access care from home, visit telehealth.va.gov or talk to your VA care team to get started.