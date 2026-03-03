CH Retail Group Launches Boutique Advisory Blending Institutional Retail Expertise with Modern, Omni-Integrated Growth

Turning brand vision into high-performing retail spaces.

CH Retail Group is a boutique retail advisory helping brands and retail technology companies launch, scale, and evolve physical retail.

Institutional retail knowledge — from fleet performance to enterprise strategy — still matters, We pair that foundation with modern customer behavior to drive aligned, long-term enterprise value.” — Courtney Hawkins

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CH Retail Group Launches Boutique Advisory Blending Institutional Retail Expertise with Modern, Omni-Integrated GrowthCH Retail Group today announced its official launch, introducing a retail advisory designed to help consumer brands launch, scale, and evolve physical retail across global markets. The firm combines deep institutional retail expertise with a modern, omni-integrated approach to build high-performing, customer and employee centered retail environments. In addition to brand advisory, CH Retail Group partners with retail technology companies seeking retail guidance for go to market and adoption strategies.As retailers navigate store closures, shifting omnichannel economics, and increasing capital scrutiny, the role of physical retail is being redefined. In 2025 alone, U.S. retailers announced more than 8,000 store closures, even as digital-first brands accelerated physical expansion—underscoring the need for disciplined, enterprise-aligned retail strategy.Founded by Courtney Hawkins, a retail executive who has led multi-billion-dollar fleet strategies, enterprise transformations, and global retail expansion initiatives, CH Retail Group was created to bridge proven retail fundamentals with the evolving role of the store. As physical retail shifts from transactional footprint to experiential brand platform, Hawkins brings decades of enterprise leadership experience to help brands build retail ecosystems that are inspiring, operationally sound, and commercially disciplined.“There is enduring value in institutional retail knowledge — understanding fleet performance, enterprise strategies, operational rigor, and what it takes to truly scale,” said Hawkins, Founder and Principal of CH Retail Group. “Our work pairs that foundation with the evolution of the retail space, ensuring environments reflect how customers shop today while aligning to drive enterprise goals and long-term value.”CH Retail Group provides:Retail strategy consulting and store expansion planningRetail fleet diagnostics and performance accelerationOmnichannel operating model designLeadership and Organizational PlanningAdvisory and Fractional SupportGo-to-market advisory for retail technology companiesCH Retail Group approaches growth through an integrated enterprise framework. Rather than treating stores as isolated assets, the firm aligns enterprise functions into one cohesive strategy. From market prioritization and portfolio optimization to fleet diagnostics and performance acceleration, expansion decisions are grounded in disciplined analysis, clear financial outcomes and enterprise into fleet accountability.CH Retail Group works with enterprise and growth-stage consumer brands, retail operators, and retail technology companies seeking to scale physical retail with financial discipline and operational rigor. The firm focuses on measurable performance outcomes, including improved store productivity, optimized capital allocation, enhanced sales per square foot, faster new-store ramp timelines, improved profitability, and tighter alignment between physical and digital channel performance.Central to the firm’s philosophy is the belief that stores must strengthen the broader digital ecosystem. CH Retail Group designs real estate strategies, service models, visual merchandising standards, and omni-channel execution roadmaps that create seamless customer journeys across physical and digital touchpoints. Analytics and modern retail systems are applied pragmatically to support better decision-making and performance visibility.The firm also advises retail technology companies on positioning, product-market fit, pilot strategy, and enterprise selling. Drawing on firsthand operator experience, CH Retail Group ensures technology solutions address real store-level and cross-functional challenges while delivering tangible results.With a customer-led and brand-driven philosophy, CH Retail Group builds modern retail ecosystems — and the organizations behind them — designed for sustainable growth and long-term enterprise performance.About CH Retail GroupCH Retail Group is a boutique retail advisory helping brands and retail technology companies launch, scale, and evolve physical retail across global markets through integrated strategy and operational excellence.For media inquiries, please contact Courtney Hawkins, Founder & Principal

