Kismat Kathrani Builds Momentum in Race for Contra Costa County Assessor

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One week after announcing his candidacy for Contra Costa County Assessor , Kismat Kathrani reports a strong and encouraging response from residents across the county and is outlining the next phase of his campaign focused on fairness, modernization, and customer service.“Over the past week, I’ve heard from homeowners, seniors, veterans, and small business owners who simply want an Assessor’s Office that is accurate, transparent, and easy to work with,” Kathrani said. “People want to know their property assessments are correct, that appeals are straightforward, and that the office respects their time.”Kathrani, an information technology professional, is continuing to emphasize that the Assessor’s Office is fundamentally a data and systems-driven department. He believes the office should reflect modern standards for accuracy, efficiency, and public accessibility.In the coming weeks, the campaign will focus on three core priorities:1. Fairness and Accuracy in AssessmentsEnsuring property values are calculated correctly, applied uniformly, and reviewed through a clear and understandable appeals process. Kathrani has committed to strengthening internal review systems and improving public guidance for assessment appeals.2. Modernizing Systems and Safeguarding DataUpdating legacy internal systems to improve reliability, security, and performance. Kathrani plans to prioritize safer data management practices and digital tools that make it easier for residents to access information and services without unnecessary delays.3. Improving Customer ServiceExpanding access and support for homeowners, seniors, veterans, and small businesses. The campaign is exploring practical improvements such as clearer communication materials, improved online resources, and more responsive service channels.Since launching his campaign, Kathrani has begun meeting with community leaders and local stakeholders to better understand their experiences with the Assessor’s Office and gather input on potential reforms.“This office plays a critical role in protecting homeowners and maintaining public trust,” Kathrani said. “My goal is simple: run a professional, dependable department that gets assessments right and treats residents with respect.”The campaign will continue outreach throughout the county in the coming weeks and plans to host community listening sessions to gather additional feedback from residents.For more information about Kismat Kathrani’s campaign for Contra Costa County Assessor, or to get involved, visit https://www.kismatforpeople.com/ or contact eric@bluescriptshq.com.

