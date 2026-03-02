Tradewinds Universal (OTC: TRWD) Outlines Structured Path Toward Nightclub Ownership and Multi-Market Expansion

Management Confirms Phased Strategy Focused on Acquiring and Operating Revenue-Generating Nightlife Assets

Tradewinds Universal (OTCMKTS:TRWD)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tradewinds Universal (OTC: TRWD), a fully reporting public holding company, today outlined its structured execution roadmap toward direct ownership and operation of adult hospitality venues as part of its long-term consolidation strategy.

The Company has previously disclosed its intent to pursue an acquisition-driven model within the fragmented U.S. adult nightlife industry. Management confirmed that Tradewinds Universal’s near-term focus remains on completing its first operating venue acquisition, which will serve as the foundational asset in a broader multi-location platform.

“Our objective is straightforward,” said Andrew Read, Chief Executive Officer of Tradewinds Universal. “We are building a disciplined pathway toward owning and operating revenue-generating nightlife venues under a standardized infrastructure designed for scale.”

The adult hospitality sector consists largely of independently owned clubs operating across regional markets. Tradewinds Universal’s strategy centers on acquiring established venues with existing revenue streams rather than pursuing speculative ground-up development. The Company believes this acquisition-first model provides a clearer path toward operational control and scalable expansion.

Tradewinds Universal has publicly outlined a phased approach that contemplates:

Completion of an initial operating acquisition

Sequential integration of additional performing venues

Centralized branding and operational standardization

Development of a proprietary reservation and customer engagement system

Multi-market expansion targeting up to 100 locations over time

As part of this broader framework, Tradewinds Universal has announced a strategic relationship with the Peppermint Hippo brand, a multi-location nightlife concept founded by entrepreneur Alan Chang. The relationship is intended to provide brand alignment and operating consistency as the Company advances its acquisition objectives.

Management emphasized that ownership of operating venues is central to the Company’s long-term plan. Revenue expansion is expected to correspond with acquisition timing and successful integration of performing assets into a unified operational structure.

Rather than functioning solely as a holding entity, Tradewinds Universal intends to transition into a direct owner-operator model within the adult hospitality sector. The Company stated that its path toward nightclub ownership will be executed through disciplined capital allocation, transaction sourcing, and post-acquisition integration.

Execution of the strategy remains subject to capital access, due diligence, regulatory compliance, and closing conditions associated with potential transactions.

Tradewinds Universal indicated that additional updates will be provided as material milestones are achieved.

About Tradewinds Universal (OTC: TRWD)

Tradewinds Universal is a fully reporting public holding company focused on acquiring and operating businesses in the hospitality and entertainment sectors. The Company’s strategy centers on consolidating performing assets within fragmented markets and integrating them under standardized operational systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to acquisition timing, capital availability, regulatory approvals, and operational integration. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Watch: TRWD: Redefining Entertainment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.