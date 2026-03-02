Sensory Brings Always-On AI Speech and Biometrics to Snapdragon Wear Elite

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensory, Inc. , a leader in edge AI for speech recognition and biometrics, today announced it will optimize its ultra-efficient Sensory Micro engine for use in Snapdragon Wear™ Elite. The collaboration will bring Sensory’s high-performance wake word, speech recognition, and biometric capabilities to next-generation wearables and portable devices powered by Snapdragon Wear Elite, while consuming a fraction of the power typically required.Sensory’s technology suite includes Sensory Micro, a compact version of its keyword spotting technology, optimized for resource-constrained environments.“Running Sensory’s speech and biometric technologies directly on Qualcomm Technologies’ Low Power Island will open exciting new applications for on-device AI,” said Todd Mozer, CEO of Sensory, Inc. “We’re now able to deliver high-quality wake word and voice control experiences at extremely low power, ensuring privacy, responsiveness, and battery efficiency—all at the edge.”Sensory developed a model format compatible with Qualcomm’s audio technology stack that is capable of storing a number of speech models and key phrases, and leverages standard Qualcomm modules and interfaces, allowing it to work seamlessly alongside other modules in Qualcomm audio processing software stack and simplify developer integration across diverse product designs.Paired with a new packing and unpacking toolset, the module can be integrated with Qualcomm and Android sound system layers to handle Sensory models natively, enabling apps to extract model data such as keyphrase strings, counts, and types dynamically. The modified Android audio system also returns detailed recognition results and confidence levels to applications using existing Qualcomm Technologies’ pathways.“This partnership showcases how we work together to unlock rich voice interfaces on power constrained devices, making it easier for OEMs to add security-focused, voice-first experiences to next-generation wearable devices powered by Snapdragon Wear Elite,” said John Kehrli, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.These innovations pave the way for smarter, faster, and more power-efficient wake word detection, voice commands, and speaker recognition on intelligent wearables devices powered by Snapdragon Wear Elite.About Sensory, Inc.Sensory Inc. develops fast, accurate, and private on-device AI technologies, powering over 2 billion devices globally from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, and many others. With more than 60 patents, Sensory’s innovations in speech recognition, emergency vehicle detection, voice assistants, biometrics, and natural language understanding span automotive, consumer electronics, wearables, medical and more.Media Contact: press@sensory.comSnapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

