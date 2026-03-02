Niagara Classifieds & Electronics Launches Local Buy and Sell Platform Serving 116,599 Residents

Niagara Classifieds & Electronics logo Markham Classifieds and Electronics logo Behind the scenes of a Niagara Buy and Sell by Owner business Niagara Falls

Markham Classifieds & Electronics will launch Niagara Classifieds & Electronics on March 5, 2026, a local-focused online market for Niagara Region residents.

With nearly 23 years of experience and hundreds of five-star reviews, we've built our reputation on treating every customer transaction with care and professionalism” — Alexander Velitchko

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Markham Classifieds & Electronics will launch Niagara Classifieds & Electronics in Niagara Falls, Ontario on March 5, 2025, to provide residents across 11 communities and 67 neighbourhoods with a safe, locally-focused alternative to other online marketplaces.Expanding Trusted Marketplace Services to Niagara RegionNiagara Falls, Ontario is experiencing significant population growth, with current estimates showing 116,599 residents—a notable increase from 94,415 in the 2021 census, representing 7.2% growth compared to the provincial average of 5.8%. The city's 37,795 households, with a median household income of $74,500, represent a strong market for second-hand goods and electronics. Across Ontario, residents trade an average of 92 items per person annually, the highest rate in Canada. The Canadian used goods industry generated $3.1 billion in revenue in 2025, growing 2.1% year-over-year, while 77% of Canadian adults purchased pre-owned items in the past year. Niagara Classifieds & Electronics enters this expanding market with proven experience and a customer-first approach.Appointment-Based Model Prioritizes Safety and ReliabilityNiagara Classifieds & Electronics operates on an appointment-only basis to ensure every transaction is reliable and secure. The platform specializes in electronics sales (new and used), classified advertisements, and first-hand and second-hand goods across all categories. Since 2003, the parent company has successfully facilitated thousands of transactions across eBay, Etsy, Kijiji, and Facebook Marketplace, maintaining a sterling reputation. With 329 verified reviews across these platforms and a perfect 5-star rating, the business has demonstrated consistent quality and customer satisfaction. The Niagara location will follow the same proven operational model implemented successfully in Markham and Scarborough, offering personalized service that mass-market platforms cannot match."Niagara Falls residents deserve access to a marketplace that prioritizes safety, reliability, and genuine local connections over algorithmic feeds and anonymous transactions," said Alexander Velitchko, Owner of Markham Classifieds & Electronics. "With nearly 23 years of experience and hundreds of five-star reviews, we've built our reputation on treating every customer transaction with care and professionalism."Strategic Border Location Welcomes Cross-Border ShoppersNiagara Falls' position at the Canada-U.S. border creates a unique opportunity to serve both Canadian residents and American visitors. The city welcomes over 3 million visitors from the United States annually, part of the 12 to 14 million total visitors to Niagara Falls each year. Pedestrian crossings at the Buffalo Niagara Falls border saw an unprecedented 54% increase in 2025 compared to 2024, with the crossing handling 66.7% of all northern border pedestrian traffic. Niagara Classifieds & Electronics welcomes customers from across the border and accepts payments in U.S. dollars, eliminating currency conversion friction for American shoppers. With 55.5% of Canadian online shoppers making cross-border purchases and cost savings driving buying decisions, the platform's dual-currency acceptance addresses real market demand. Cross-border commerce represents a significant opportunity in a region where proximity enables convenient, same-day transactions for visitors and nearby U.S. residents.Why Niagara Residents Benefit from Local-First CommerceFor Niagara Falls families navigating rising costs and seeking value-conscious purchasing options, local classifieds offer distinct advantages over national and global platforms. When residents buy and sell locally, money stays within the community's 11 distinct neighbourhoods and 67 planning areas, supporting local economic circulation. The median household income of $74,500 means budget-conscious shopping is practical, not just aspirational. Where large platforms hold more than half of Canadian social commerce, local marketplaces connect neighbours directly, enable face-to-face transactions, and build trust through community presence. Additionally, 71% of Canadians value finding unique items through second-hand shopping, and 23% avoid second-hand commerce specifically due to browsing time and quality concerns—problems that personalized, curated local service directly addresses.Proven Track Record Since 2003Markham Classifieds & Electronics launched in 2003 and has operated continuously for nearly 23 years across multiple online platforms and physical locations. The company established Markham Classifieds & Electronics as its flagship location, followed by the launch of Scarborough Classifieds & Electronics ahead of Black Friday 2025. Both locations serve Toronto's east-end communities with the same appointment-based, safety-first model now expanding to Niagara Falls. The business has processed thousands of transactions online, accumulating 329 customer reviews across platforms with a 5-star rating. Canada's used goods stores industry includes 2,195 businesses as of 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 1.5% between 2020 and 2025. The second-hand apparel market alone is projected to grow from $5.2 billion in 2025 to $17.9 billion by 2031, demonstrating strong consumer demand for resale commerce.About Niagara Classifieds & ElectronicsNiagara Classifieds & Electronics is the newest location of Markham Classifieds & Electronics, serving Niagara Falls, Ontario residents and cross-border visitors with electronics, classified advertisements, and new and used goods across all categories. Operating since 2003 with 329 five-star reviews, the company prioritizes appointment-based service to ensure safe, reliable transactions. Payments are accepted in both Canadian and U.S. dollars. For more information, visit the company's network of sites including markhamclassifieds.ca and scarboroughclassifieds.ca DISCLAIMER"Facebook" is a trademark of Meta Platforms, Inc. "eBay" is a trademark of eBay, Inc. "Kijiji" is a trademark of Marketplaats B.V. "Etsy" is a trademark of Etsy, Inc. Niagara Classifieds & Electronics transacts on Facebook, Kijiji, Etsy, and eBay. This content is not created, endorsed by, or affiliated with Meta Platforms, Inc., eBay Inc., Etsy, Inc., or Kijiji Canada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.