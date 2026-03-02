Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Penthouse in Miami’s Brickell Flatiron Pending Sale at Auction for $9.212M in 28 Days

Designer-ready architectural masterpiece achieves successful sale at iconic ModaMiami in cooperation with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Presenting the property during ModaMiami positioned it directly in front of an audience of luxury collectors and decision-makers, creating competitive momentum that led to a standout result.” — Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today that a stunning tri-level trophy penthouse crowning Brickell’s iconic Flatiron is pending sale for $9.212M. Sold in cooperation with Jonathan Garcia and Elena C. Bluntzer of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, bidding culminated live at ModaMiami, the premier luxury car collector and lifestyle event held at The Biltmore Hotel Miami – Coral Gables, in partnership with RM Sotheby’s.

Spanning three private floors, the corner penthouse represents the pinnacle of designer-ready luxury at Brickell Flatiron. Triple-height ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass capture sweeping 200-degree views of the skyline and Biscayne Bay, complemented by expansive wraparound terraces on every level. The residence delivers premier amenities including an ultra-private rooftop terrace with a pool and wet bar, valet service, 24-hour security, fitness center, and spa—all moments from Brickell’s acclaimed dining, cultural, and waterfront destinations.

“The successful sale of this penthouse underscores continued demand for design-forward residences in Miami’s premier urban core,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Presenting the property during ModaMiami positioned it directly in front of a concentrated audience of luxury collectors and decision-makers, creating competitive momentum that led to a standout result.”

“From its scale and private rooftop pool to its commanding skyline views, this penthouse presented a rare opportunity to own within one of Miami’s most iconic towers,” added Garcia. “Collaborating with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions ensured this trophy residence was presented to the right global audience, ultimately finding the ideal buyer.”

After being listed for 285 days, the sellers of this Brickell penthouse turned to auction and secured a sale in 28 days, demonstrating how a competitive, time-certain strategy can compress timelines and drive decisive outcomes in today’s luxury market.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. Through a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, one of the world’s premier destinations for art and luxury, the company licenses the Sotheby’s International Realty brand for its franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with Sotheby’s, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

