Next Glass Launches PaySmart, a New Low-Cost Payment Solution - Announces 26 Cent per Invoice Payment Promotion for 2026

Next Glass launches PaySmart, a new low-cost payment solution, with no monthly fees. Beverage producers of all types can unlock greater simplicity and meaningful cost savings with PaySmart.

New payment solution is fully integrated into supply chain management software, helping Ekos and Ollie users save time and money compared to existing options

We built PaySmart to address the feedback of our nearly 2,000 producer customers who have consistently asked us for a lower-cost payment solution.” — Trace Smith - CEO, Next Glass

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Glass, which operates leading craft beverage production management platforms Ekos and Ollie , today announced the launch of PaySmart , a fully integrated payments platform designed to help U.S. alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage producers streamline collections, reduce manual reconciliations, and improve cash flow.To mark the release of this new product, Next Glass is offering all Ekos and Ollie customers who enroll with PaySmart by April 20th special $0.26 per invoice pricing for 6 months. PaySmart will not require a subscription, monthly platform fee, or any setup or implementation fees.“We built PaySmart to address the feedback of our nearly 2,000 producer customers who have consistently asked us for a lower-cost payment solution that is fully embedded in their business management system of choice, Ekos or Ollie,” said Trace Smith, CEO of Next Glass. “For too long, our customers have suffered from overpriced payments and clunky, off-platform point payment solutions requiring manual exports of data from Ekos and Ollie. We are thrilled to deliver this fully-embedded, cost-effective option that saves our customers time and money relative to existing alternatives.”PaySmart transforms the fragmented order-to-cash process into a single automated workflow inside Ekos and Ollie — replacing paper checks, third-party portals, and disconnected accounting exports with a seamless, secure payments experience.With PaySmart, producers can move from order creation to invoice settlement without ever leaving Ekos or Ollie. The moment an invoice is delivered, EFT payments are automatically triggered, improving cash flow and predictability.PaySmart delivers measurable value across operations and finance teams, including:Get Paid Days or Weeks Faster: Move from slow checks and manual terms to automated EFT that kicks in the moment an invoice hits “delivered,” improving cash flow and predictability.Zero-Chase Collections: PaySmart handles reminders, invoice visibility, and collection flows so you don’t spend time emailing or calling buyers.Automate the Busywork: Save hours weekly with automated reconciliation, invoice status tracking, and built-in bank verification - no more matching deposits to orders.Faster Cash Flow With Predictable, Low-Cost ACH: Accelerate payments and eliminate expensive card fees with a simple, transparent ACH structure. Because payments are fully embedded within Ekos, buyers benefit as well. They can securely enter bank details once, manage invoices in a single portal, and avoid check stock, mail delays, and late-payment fees — creating a smoother experience for both parties.PaySmart was designed for U.S.-based alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage producers with simplicity in mind. Producers pay a flat per-invoice ACH fee with no monthly platform fees or upfront implementation fees."In my experience of personally working with hundreds of producers of all sizes, one of the most consistent pain points I've seen is the gap between managing orders and actually getting paid," says Alexandra Chason, Growth Initiatives Manager at Next Glass. "From jumping off the core ERP to use a standalone payment solution, to manually chasing down payments, to losing visibility in the order-to-cash workflow - the pain adds up fast. PaySmart closes all of those gaps. With invoicing, collections, and EFT settlement built directly into Ekos and Ollie, producers aren't duct-taping a workflow together anymore. It's all there, and it actually reflects how their business runs day-to-day."U.S. craft beverage producers can save big on PaySmart when they enroll before April 20th by capturing a $0.26 per invoice pricing for six months.Committed to being the lowest-cost payment solution on the market, PaySmart eliminates subscription and implementation fees and long-term commitments, providing a clear path for producers to reduce payment costs and focus on what they do best: making delicious products for their consumers.Producers interested in saving money and headaches can visit https://save.withpaysmart.com for more information.About Next GlassFounded in 2013, Next Glass provides software, data, marketing, and eCommerce solutions that connect beverage producers, retailers, and consumers in the global beverage industry.Producer Solutions: Ekos, Ollie (craft beverage management platforms)Retailers Solutions: Untappd for Business, OznrConsumer Solutions: Untappd, BeerAdvocate, Hop Culture

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