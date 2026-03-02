Attorney General Hanaway Announces Missourians’ Top Consumer Complaints in 2025

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In recognition of Consumer Protection Week, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced the top ten most common consumer complaints handled by the Office in 2025. In total, the Office received more than 104,000 consumer complaints and inquiries in 2025.

“The reports we receive from the public are not just complaints, they are vital tools we use to identify misconduct, stop bad actors, and safeguard the marketplace,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “We will continue listening to the individuals who come forward to help our efforts in ensuring those who seek to take advantage of them are held accountable.”

Advocates in the Attorney General’s Office receive Missourians’ reports and work to mediate complaints between consumers and businesses or individuals. When mediation efforts are unsuccessful, and there are credible allegations of potential violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, the Office’s investigators examine instances of fraud and, when applicable, attorneys file lawsuits.

The Office’s Consumer Protection Section obtained more than $61.1 million in judgments/settlements for the State of Missouri and recovered more than $14.9 million in restitution for Missouri citizens. The Consumer Complaint Unit received more than 70,400 complaints and inquiries, and the No-Call Unit received more than 33,600 complaints.

The top ten consumer complaints in 2025 by industry were:

1. No-Call Complaints

The No-Call Unit received more than 33,600 complaints in 2025, making illegal telemarketing calls the top complaint submitted to the Office. Telemarketers are prohibited from calling Missourians registered for the No-Call list. Missourians can register their phone numbers on the No-Call list here.

2. Automotive

The Office received more than 2,400 complaints from consumers regarding automobiles, automotive dealers, and automotive repair shops. Automotive complaints often involve failure to deliver titles in a timely manner from the dealership. Other complaints involve shoddy repair work and service issues.

3. Financial

Missourians made more than 2,400 complaints regarding debt collection companies, credit repair, and disputes with financial institutions. Complaints under this category involve foreclosures, debt collection, loan servicing, and other products, services, and practices by banks, mortgage companies, debt collectors, service providers, and other financial institutions.

4. Retail/Wholesale

A majority of the more than 1,900 complaints regarding retail and wholesale companies dealt with purchases made through the internet, telephone, or mail, and involved late deliveries or products that were never delivered.

5. Real Estate and Construction

The Office received more than 1,800 complaints from consumers regarding home repair, construction, and real estate. These complaints often involve home repair contractors who ask for money up front and provide little to no work, shoddy workmanship, and/or fail to honor home warranties.

6. Communications/Technology/Online Services

Many of these 1,200 complaints involved telephone cramming and billing practices where consumers received a bill for services that they didn’t order or were charged unauthorized fees from third parties.

7. Solicitations/Publications/Subscriptions

More than 1,000 complaints involve the receipt of mail and phone solicitations regarding sweepstakes, lottery, and other solicitation scams.

8. Identity Theft

The Office received 984 complaints concerning Identity Theft. Data breaches and scammers obtaining consumers’ personal information led to consumers requesting assistance and the next steps to resolve identity theft issues.

9. Professional

Many of the 973 calls regarding professional services involved concerns with moving companies, delivery companies, towing, funeral homes/cemeteries, and events.

10. Health

Missourians made 930 health-related complaints that involved billing issues regarding hospitals and doctor visits, supplemental purchases, and disputes regarding health insurance payments.

Missourians who wish to file a complaint can do so at ago.mo.gov or by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222.

Just as the Consumer Protection Section exemplifies the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to safeguarding Missourians, the Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled consumer-protection attorneys and investigators. These dedicated professionals investigate and prosecute deceptive and fraudulent practices, working tirelessly to hold bad actors accountable and secure justice for victims. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.