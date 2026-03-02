Arrest in St Landry Parish for theft of livestock

News

Press release

For immediate release: March 2, 2026

On February 26, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) livestock brand inspectors arrested 35-year-old Meagan Breanna Byrd. Byrd was arrested on a warrant for two counts of theft of livestock.

In August 2025, Brand Commission inspectors were contacted by a public livestock market, which indicated that a total of six horses, valued at approximately $7,200, were purchased from the livestock market in St. Landry Parish under fraudulent conditions on two separate occasions.

Upon investigation, it is alleged that the horses were purchased under fraudulent conditions and that proper payment was not made to the livestock market as required by law. Based on the investigation, warrants for the arrest of 2 counts of theft of livestock were issued for the three suspects involved in this matter. In addition to Byrd’s arrest, two additional subjects are wanted, and their arrests are pending.

Byrd surrendered herself to brand inspectors and was booked on her warrant without incident. At this time, the bond has not been set, and the livestock have not been recovered.

NOTE: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes.