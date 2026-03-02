Business Leaders Detail Impacts of Trump’s Tariffs

Governor Kathy Hochul today held a roundtable with business leaders and farmers from Western New York to hear about the challenges they’ve faced over the past year while navigating the Trump administration’s reckless tariff policies. After the Supreme Court ruled the President’s tariffs unlawful, Governor Hochul immediately called for the federal government to return the $13.5 billion illegally taken from New Yorkers, just like those she met with today. During the conversation, the roundtable participants underscored how the economic chaos coming out of Washington has upended their families’ financial livelihood and made planning for the future impossible.

“Our small business owners and farmers are the backbone of New York’s economy, and they’ve shouldered the burden of the Trump administration’s reckless and illegal tariffs,” Governor Hochul said. “I am honored to be in Western New York today to hear directly from those most impacted by the economic turmoil of the past year. Their stories make clear just how imperative it is that the federal government refund the $13.5 billion taken from New Yorkers.”

Participants of today’s roundtable included:

AJ Baynes, President & CEO, Amherst Chamber of Commerce

Angelo Barberic, Sales Manager, AirSep

Jim Bittner, Managing Partner, Bittner-Singer Orchards

Rebecca Brady, Owner, Top Seedz

Jon Notarius, Owner, Premier Wines & Spirits

John Percy, President, Destination Niagara USA

Chris Wopperer, Vice President, Thermal Foams

Justine Duquette, Owner, Cup of CommuniTEA

Christian Johnson, Founder & CEO, Beautiful Brains

State Senator Jeremy Zellner

Assemblymember Karen McMahon

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

Amherst Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin

For over a year, Governor Hochul has been meeting with New Yorkers to discuss the impact of Trump’s tariffs on their lives. Just last week, she visited Victor Schwartz, the owner of VOS Selections and a plaintiff in the lawsuit that recently led to a Supreme Court decision. The same day, the Governor sent a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calling on him to immediately work with federal agencies to refund all tariff payments to New Yorkers.

Based on estimates by the Budget Lab at Yale, the average New York household has faced an estimated $1,751 in added costs due to tariffs since they were enacted last year, for a total estimated $13.5 billion statewide impact.

While she continues to press for a refund, as part of her 2026 State of the State, the Governor proposed $30 million in tariff relief to help support impacted farmers across the state. Even with the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Trump’s tariffs, for many farmers the damage has already been done — with farmers across New York facing higher equipment and supply costs and other major challenges.

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “I commend Governor Hochul for bringing together the business and community leaders who understand better than anyone the real impact of these tariffs. As the new Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business, I have a strong interest in ensuring the federal government is held accountable for the economic disruption our communities have faced as a result of the Trump administration’s unlawful tariffs. They have created chaos, confusion, and real setbacks to economic mobility across our nation. I stand with the Governor in calling on Washington to make our communities whole and refund the dollars taken from American families.”

State Senator Jeremy Zellner said, “In the 61st District, our small businesses, farmers, and working families are the ones bearing the cost of Trump's MAGA agenda being pushed out of Washington. Reckless tariff policies have driven up supply costs, disrupted cross-border commerce, and made it harder for employers to plan. That uncertainty hits families at the kitchen table; from higher grocery bills to rising operating expenses for the small businesses that anchor our communities. With New Yorkers facing close to $2,000 in added household costs, the impact is real and measurable. Last week, I joined Governor Hochul and my colleagues in advancing a formal request to ensure that money is returned to New Yorkers. I commend the Governor for acting and will continue working alongside her and our delegation to protect our regional economy and make sure families are not left footing the bill for harmful federal policies.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “For small business owners and farmers across the state, Trump’s tariffs have been nothing but devastating. Today’s roundtable represents New York State’s willingness to listen to our business community and work to find the best way forward despite the damage that has already been done.”

Assemblymember Karen McMahon said, “The people of New York State have been weathering an unpredictable storm brought on by the Trump administration and the federal government when it comes to tariffs. This inexplicable economic policy has done nothing but force small businesses and local families to face higher costs along with volatility and uncertainty. I was happy to welcome the Governor to Amherst as she met with business leaders to hear just how dire the situation has become. I'm proud to join the Governor in standing by the business community and pushing the federal government to return the billions of dollars unlawfully taken from New Yorkers.”