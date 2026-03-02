During Severe Weather Preparedness Week, Governor Stein Reminds North Carolinians about Readiness Tips

NORTH CAROLINA, March 2 - During Severe Weather Preparedness Week, Governor Josh Stein is joining emergency management officials in urging North Carolinians to be prepared should severe weather impact their communities.

“North Carolina is no stranger to severe weather that can strike anywhere in the state,” said Governor Josh Stein. “North Carolinians can get prepared now by updating their emergency kits, having preparedness plans, and staying informed. Visit readync.gov to learn more.”

Governor Stein is also encouraging North Carolinians to participate in this year’s statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 4, at 9:30 a.m. by going to the lowest floor of the building they’re in and finding the most interior room. Knowing the location of the safe place at home or at work is essential for withstanding severe weather. Tornadoes form during severe thunderstorms when winds change direction and increase in speed. These storms can produce large hail and damaging winds that can reach 300 miles per hour.

“A tornado can develop rapidly with little warning, which is why we encourage families, businesses, and individuals to have plans in place so they can respond quickly to a tornado and get to safety,” said Will Ray, Director of North Carolina Emergency Management. “We encourage all North Carolinians to participate in the statewide tornado drill to ensure that you, your family, and your coworkers know where to go and what to do in the event a tornado or other severe weather impacts you.”

Test messages will be broadcast via the Emergency Alert System on radio and TV and on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios when the drill begins.

Across the state in 2025, North Carolina recorded 16 tornado touchdowns, 113 large-hail events, 710 damaging thunderstorm wind events, and 216 flood or flash flood events.

Emergency Management officials recommend the following safety tips:

Develop a family emergency plan so each member knows what to do, where to go, and who to call during an emergency.

If thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning is close enough to strike you.

Know the location of the nearest safe room, such as a basement or interior room away from windows.

Know the terms: WATCH means severe weather is possible. WARNING means severe weather is occurring; take shelter immediately.

Assemble an emergency supply kit for use at home or in your vehicle. Make sure to include a 3-day supply of non-perishable food, essential medication, and bottled water for each person and pet.

If driving, leave your vehicle immediately to seek shelter in a safe structure. Do not try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle, and do not stop under an overpass or bridge.

If there is no shelter available, take cover in a low-lying flat area.

To learn more about how you, your family, or your business can become more resilient and prepared for all hazards, visit readync.gov.