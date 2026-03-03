Eva Carlston Academy Announces Celesta Jones, LCSW, as New Therapist

Eva Carlston Academy welcomes Celesta Jones, LCSW, a seasoned therapist specializing in adolescent mental health and family-centered care.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eva Carlston Academy is proud to announce that Celesta Jones, LCSW, has joined its clinical team, further strengthening the Academy’s commitment to providing exceptional therapeutic care for young women and their families.

A Licensed Clinical Social Worker with a graduate degree from Fordham University, Celesta brings more than a decade of experience in the mental health field. Her professional background includes community integration, program development and leadership, outreach initiatives, and providing individual, group, and family therapy.

Celesta is especially passionate about working with adolescents and young adults during pivotal stages of growth and identity development. She believes deeply in collaboration, partnering with families and care teams to create a supportive framework that fosters healing and long-term resilience.

Her clinical approach blends strengths-based, practical tools with compassionate, developmentally informed care. By helping young people recognize their inherent strengths and build meaningful skills, Celesta empowers them to strengthen relationships, regulate emotions, and move forward with confidence.

“I believe every young person has strengths we can build on. My role is to help them discover those strengths, find their voice, and move toward a healthier, more hopeful future,” Jones shared.

Eva Carlston Academy reviews how Celesta will play an integral role in delivering individualized therapeutic support within the Academy’s structured, family-style residential program. She joins a team of dedicated professionals committed to shaping positive outcomes for teens and their families.

Outside of her clinical work, Celesta enjoys spending time outdoors, traveling, exploring new activities, and relaxing with her dog, Jack, a Newfoundland poodle.

About the Eva Carlston Academy

Eva Carlston Academy is a female-owned and operated facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, dedicated to providing girls with a second chance in life. Eva Carlston Academy is a licensed residential treatment center near Salt Lake City, offering a clinically intensive, family-style program for young women aged 11-17. The academy integrates therapeutic support with educational and artistic opportunities, fostering growth and healing in a structured yet nurturing environment. With a comprehensive therapeutic and academic program, Eva Carlston Academy is committed to helping students heal and thrive.



