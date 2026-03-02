Dr. Ben Clinton’s 'Teaching What Every Employer Wants' Hits #1 on Amazon in Education & Teaching

New book gives CTE educators practical tools to teach employability skills as observable, coachable behaviors

Employability skills are not a poster on the wall. They’re behaviors. If we can name them, we can coach them, practice them, and hold students to them without turning class into a compliance factory.” — Dr. Ben Clinton

HARLINGEN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ben Clinton, founder of Beacon Education Press, announced today that his new book, Teaching What Every Employer Wants: Employability Skills in Every CTE Classroom, reached #1 on Amazon’s Best Sellers list in Education & Teaching on March 2, 2026. The book also reached #1 in Career Advancement & Professional Development, Educational Professional Development, and Classroom Management on Amazon category lists.

Clinton wrote the book to address a persistent problem employers and educators see every year: students can earn certifications and still struggle to keep jobs, earn trust, and grow in the workplace. “The gap is rarely technical skill,” Clinton said. “It’s behavior. Reliability. Communication. Initiative. Teamwork. Professionalism. Those are teachable, and they can be coached in real time.”

Written for Career and Technical Education educators and school leaders, Teaching What Every Employer Wants offers a practical framework for embedding employability skills into daily instruction without adding new programs, excessive paperwork, or extra layers of compliance. Instead of treating “soft skills” as abstract traits, the book reframes them as observable behaviors that can be taught, practiced, and reinforced in routines that already exist in CTE classrooms.

The book includes practical classroom applications across multiple CTE pathways, coaching language teachers can use in the moment, and tools that help students connect daily choices to team performance and workplace trust. A featured case study illustrates what can happen when students are entrusted with meaningful responsibility, held to clear professional standards, and coached consistently.

Dr. Ben Clinton has spent more than two decades in education, including leadership roles supporting campus improvement and workforce readiness. Through Beacon Education Press and Beacon Administrative Consulting, he supports educators and organizations with practical training focused on execution habits, performance culture, and employability skills.

Teaching What Every Employer Wants is available on Amazon in eBook and paperback at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GQJXT34X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.