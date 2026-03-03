JusB*: A Journey Uniting Soul, Breath, & Earth Becomes #1 International Bestseller Across U.S., Canada, and UK

JusB*: A Journey Uniting Soul, Breath, & Earth Author Kristin Whitcomb

Spiritual memoir by Kristin Whitcomb reaches #1 in Personal Health and Spirituality Hot New Releases categories, resonating with readers worldwide.

RED FEATHER LAKES, CO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JusB*: A Journey Uniting Soul, Breath, & Earth by Kristin Whitcomb achieved #1 Best-seller status on February 22, 2026, ranking across multiple categories in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.The book reached #1 in Hot New Releases in both the Personal Health and Spirituality categories in the United States, along with Top 5 rankings in Canada and the United Kingdom.Part memoir and part spiritual reflection, JusB* traces Whitcomb’s lived experience of mold toxicity and Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS), which disrupted her health and reshaped her understanding of healing. Rather than presenting a prescriptive method, the book offers an honest account of what unfolds when the body demands deeper listening.“This book did not come from ambition or collapse,” Whitcomb shares. “It came from being returned to a deeper layer of awareness. After a lifetime of service in the physical world, stillness revealed a consciousness that had always been present but rarely prioritized. It brought me back to wonder. To intuition. To an authentic balance that exists beneath conditioning.”Through themes of breath, light, land, sound, and embodied awareness, Whitcomb reframes sensitivity not as weakness, but as intelligence. The memoir explores how healing can emerge not from control, but from alignment not as a destination, but as an ongoing spiral of reclamation.Readers and clients describe her sound healing work as deeply grounding and restorative. Coke T. shares, “The moment Kris began, her soothing voice and the gentle resonance of the bowls created an atmosphere of deep calm. The stress I carried in with me seemed to dissolve into the sound. I left feeling lighter, centered, and truly relaxed.”Whitcomb is a shamanic sound healer, writer, and Master Herbalist whose journey began in public education and evolved into holistic healing after facing her own health challenges. Diagnosed with myotoxicity and Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS), she turned inward, developing a practice rooted in embodied wisdom, breath, sound, and connection to land.Whitcomb’s Colorado-based practice, JusB*, provides private sessions, sound bath immersions, astrological consultations, herbal preparations, retreats, and intuitive guidance, both in person and virtually. Her work centers on creating space for the nervous system to settle, for intuition to surface, and for individuals to reconnect with their own inner light.“What I offer is both the environment and the guidance for your inner knowing to become usable,” Whitcomb explains. “The lighter life I speak of is not escape from the physical world, but alignment within it.”JusB: A Journey Uniting Soul, Breath, & Earth follows Whitcomb’s earlier contribution to the #1 international bestselling anthology The Call Within. With her new book's international bestseller achievement, the book marks a significant milestone in her continued exploration of embodied awareness and spiritual reclamation.Reflecting on the book’s release, Whitcomb describes the experience as full circle. “Releasing this book honors that return. It is not a declaration of arrival. It reflects an awakening that continues to unfold.”The book is available now in paperback and ebook formats on Amazon.To Learn more about Kristin Whitcomb & JusB* visit her website www.jusbco.com or on Facebook @JusB For media inquiries, contact -Phone: 303.668.9085Email: JusBmindful@gmail.com

