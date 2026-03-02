Keiser University and Safety 4 Life Present Teen Driving Crash Reenactment in West Palm Beach

Esther and Brian LaBovick, founders of Safety 4 Life and LaBovick Law Group, lead community-driven teen driving prevention initiatives in Florida. Student actors participate in a Safety 4 Life crash reenactment designed to demonstrate the consequences of impaired and distracted driving among teens. Damaged vehicles displayed during a Safety 4 Life crash simulation illustrating the real-life impact of unsafe teen driving decisions.

Every decision you make behind the wheel has a consequence, and every teen deserves to come home safe.” — Esther LaBovick, CEO of Safety 4 Life

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keiser University and Safety 4 Life Bring Powerful Crash Reenactment to Criminal Justice Day, Reinforcing Teen Driving Awareness Across Palm Beach CountyThe silence is what students remember most.The flashing lights. The sirens. The stillness after impact.On March 4, 2026, Safety 4 Life, the nonprofit foundation created by Brian and Esther LaBovick of LaBovick Law Group , will bring its immersive Crash Reenactment to Criminal Justice Day at Keiser University’s Flagship Campus in West Palm Beach.The event will welcome approximately 500 Palm Beach County Choice Program students exploring careers in criminal justice, forensics, and public safety. But for Safety 4 Life, the reenactment serves a deeper mission: prevention.A Crash That Feels Real — Because It Is PersonalSafety 4 Life’s Crash Reenactment is built on peer-to-peer impact. Student actors portray classmates involved in a serious motor vehicle crash following a celebration. Ambulances arrive. Injuries are assessed. A driver undergoes a sobriety test. An arrest follows.The scene is intentionally realistic, but it is the faces that matter most. When students watch someone who looks like them, dresses like them, and could be sitting beside them in class, lying on the pavement, the message lands differently.Nationally, teen drivers are involved in nearly 900,000 crashes each year, resulting in approximately 3,800 fatalities and more than 365,000 serious injuries.In Florida alone, teen drivers are involved in roughly 60,000 crashes annually, with hundreds of fatalities and thousands of serious injuries statewide.And the risk increases dramatically when teens drive with other teens. Studies show young drivers are more than twice as likely to engage in risky behavior when peers are in the car.“Moments like this don’t just break bones, they change lives,” said Esther LaBovick, who narrates the reenactment. “We want students to feel the weight of that decision before they ever have to live it. Because once it’s real, there is no rewind.”From Courtrooms to ClassroomsFor Brian LaBovick, Owner of LaBovick Law Group, the reenactment is deeply personal. As a personal injury attorney, he has spent decades representing families whose lives were altered in seconds.“We see the hospital rooms. We see the phone calls that no parent should ever receive,” he said. “As lawyers, we fight for families after tragedy. Through Safety 4 Life, we stand in front of students before tragedy happens. That is the other side of our responsibility.”Safety 4 Life operates under a unified philosophy: Preventing and Fighting for You.Preventing through education. Fighting for justice when families need it most.A Student’s PerspectiveAfter witnessing a previous Crash Reenactment, one student who was preparing to get her driver’s license shared how the experience changed her mindset. “I was excited about getting my license,” she said. “I still am. But watching that made me stop and really think about what driving actually means. It’s not just freedom — it’s responsibility. Now I see how one decision could affect my whole future.”That pause. That reflection. That shift in awareness.That is the goal.Because the reenactment does not end with the sirens.It ends with a question every student must answer:What decision will I make when it’s my turn behind the wheel?Elevating Community LeadershipBy partnering with Keiser University’s Criminal Justice Program, Safety 4 Life continues expanding its reach beyond high school campuses into colleges and community institutions throughout Palm Beach County.The organization has engaged tens of thousands of students across South Florida, working alongside schools, educators, and community leaders to address teen driving safety through immersive education.For LaBovick Law Group, this work reinforces a broader identity, not only as trial attorneys but as community protectors.The firm’s commitment as Warriors for Justice extends beyond the courtroom. It includes preventing the very tragedies they are often called to litigate.“Every decision you make behind the wheel has a consequence,” Esther LaBovick said during a reenactment narration. “And every teen deserves to come home safe.”About Safety 4 LifeSafety 4 Life is a nonprofit organization founded by Brian and Esther LaBovick to create impactful educational programs that guide teens and families toward safe, life-saving decisions. Through Crash Reenactments, student assemblies, and community partnerships, Safety 4 Life works to avert preventable tragedies across Florida.About LaBovick Law GroupLaBovick Law Group is a Florida-based personal injury law firm serving victims of serious motor vehicle accidents and catastrophic injuries. Known as Warriors for Justice, the firm combines aggressive legal advocacy with meaningful community prevention initiatives through Safety 4 Life.

