Charlotte Roofing Contractor Hatch Homes Completes Advanced 2026 Owens Corning Contractor Training at UNC Charlotte

Hatch Homes team members at the Owens Corning Contractor Roofing Application Fundamentals training in Charlotte, NC – ready to bring top-tier roofing techniques back to the job site. Hands-on demonstration of closed-cut valley installation using RhinoRoof synthetic underlayment and Owens Corning shingles during the OCC Craft training session. National trainer Felipe Castro leading a detailed presentation on low-slope synthetic underlayment application and fastening requirements at the Charlotte Owens Corning training. Wrapping up a productive day of Contractor Roofing Application Fundamentals training with Owens Corning in Charlotte, North Carolina – January 21, 2026.

Charlotte, NC roofing contractor Hatch Homes completed advanced training at UNC Charlotte on roofing standards, ventilation, and storm performance.

Homeowners in Charlotte, NC can trust Hatch Homes for expert roof replacement and roofing systems installed to Owens Corning standards, built for lasting performance and protection.” — Bill Gayler

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charlotte roofing contractor Hatch Homes completed the 2026 Owens Corning Contractor Education Event hosted at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, joining licensed roofing professionals from across North Carolina for advanced manufacturer-led training centered on roofing system performance, updated installation standards, and warranty-backed compliance.The structured education program provided detailed instruction on system-based roof replacement methodology, including enhanced ventilation design, updated warranty requirements, high-wind installation standards, and evolving shingle technologies engineered for storm-prone regions such as Charlotte and the greater Piedmont area. The curriculum specifically emphasized correct installation sequencing to ensure Charlotte roof replacement projects meet manufacturer specifications and long-term performance benchmarks. As an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor, Hatch Homes maintains ongoing alignment with manufacturer-certified installation standards. During the Charlotte-based training session, instructors utilized a full-scale constructed roofing model to demonstrate proper integration of synthetic underlayment systems, starter shingles, flashing assemblies, ridge ventilation components, and complete roofing system construction.Hands-on demonstration and technical review reinforced the direct relationship between proper system assembly, warranty eligibility, wind uplift ratings, and long-term roof durability. For homeowners evaluating roof replacement in Charlotte, manufacturer-aligned installation standards remain a critical factor in overall system performance and insurance qualification.“Continuing education strengthens accountability and installation precision,” said Yorin Van Wilsum, Project Manager at Hatch Homes. “For every Charlotte roof replacement project we complete, adherence to current Owens Corning system standards ensures homeowners receive a roofing system installed according to nationally recognized best practices.”Owens Corning’s contractor education initiatives are designed to reinforce technical accuracy, product knowledge, and quality control among Preferred Contractors. As severe weather events and insurance scrutiny increase across North Carolina, professionally installed roofing systems built to manufacturer specifications play an essential role in protecting structural integrity and long-term property value.Hatch Homes provides professional roof replacement services throughout Charlotte and surrounding North Carolina communities. The company also specializes in fiber cement siding, window replacement, and composite decking systems. Participation in ongoing manufacturer education strengthens the company’s authority within the Charlotte roofing market while supporting consistent installation standards across all exterior remodeling divisions.Homeowners researching Charlotte roof replacement options or seeking an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor in Charlotte, NC can learn more about services and request a consultation by visiting Hatch Homes online. About Hatch HomesHatch Homes is a Charlotte, NC–based exterior remodeling contractor specializing in James Hardiefiber cement siding, vinyl siding installation, professional roof replacement, window installation, and composite decking systems. As an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor, the company follows manufacturer-approved installation standards and invests in continued technical training to deliver long-term exterior performance for homeowners throughout North Carolina.Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Charlotte, Hatch Homes serves residential clients across the greater Charlotte region with a focus on transparency, structured project management, and system-based installation practices aligned with national building product manufacturers.

Hatch Homes Video Testimonial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.