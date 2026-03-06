Cribs for Kids Invites Professionals Nationwide to Join the 9th National Conference on Infant Safe Sleep

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 25 years, Cribs for Kids has worked alongside hospitals, health departments, community organizations, and national partners to reduce sleep-related infant deaths through education, collaboration, and practical solutions. The biennial National Cribs for Kids Conference is a cornerstone of that work, creating space for professionals to share what is working, explore emerging research, and strengthen strategies that protect babies and support families.The upcoming 9th National Cribs for Kids Conference , Safe Sleep: Rooted in Evidence, Branching into Action, taking place September 29 through October 2, 2026, continues this mission and serves as a national convening space for healthcare providers, public health professionals, researchers, child welfare leaders, first responders, home visitors, educators, and community advocates committed to advancing infant safe sleep.Returning as a fully in-person event, the 2026 conference will include networking opportunities and engaging educational sessions designed to foster connection, learning, and action. Attendees will participate in meaningful discussions, discover innovative programs, and examine how evidence-based recommendations can be translated into sustainable community impact.Cribs for Kids is currently accepting abstract submissions from professionals and community leaders who are helping move safe sleep from research into action. The organization welcomes presentations highlighting advocacy and policy efforts, behavior change strategies, effective educational messaging, product safety initiatives, and collaborative community outreach models that are making a measurable difference.The Call for Abstracts is open through May 1, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. Registration for the conference is also open. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available.Infant safe sleep is strengthened when professionals come together to learn from one another and align their efforts. The 9th National Cribs for Kids Conference is an opportunity to do just that.Submit your abstract. Register to attend. Join us in Pittsburgh and be part of the conversations shaping the future of infant safe sleep.For full conference details, abstract submissions, and registration information, visit cribsforkids.org/conference/ ABOUT CRIBS FOR KIDSCribs for Kidsis a national non-profit organization dedicated to reducing the risk of infant injury and death from suffocation and SIDS in unsafe sleep environments. Since 1998, Cribs for Kidshas been making an impact on reducing infant sleep-related deaths by providing safe sleep education to the public, offering free community-based programming, and distributing portable cribs and other safe sleep products to families in need. Cribs for Kids operates through a network of partner organizations that replicate our programs and distribute safe sleep products in their communities.

