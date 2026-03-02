State House State Affairs Committee Approves Attorney General Jackley’s Election Integrity Bill

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, March 2, 2026

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s Election Integrity bill was unanimously approved Monday by the State House Affairs Committee.

“Foreign interests must never be allowed to influence South Dakota’s elections,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This legislation follows President Trump’s executive order on the issue and ensures that our campaign process remains transparent and accountable to the people of South Dakota—not foreign entities.”

Senate Bill 17 prohibits a candidate or political committee from accepting contributions or loans made by a foreign national, to provide a penalty therefor and to declare an emergency.

The bill now goes to the full House for consideration. It already has received unanimous approval by the State Senate.

If approved by the House and signed into law by the Governor, it would be in effect for this year’s elections.

