Dig this: Replanting sagebrush in the wake of wildfire is the perfect way to give back to Idaho’s wild critters and places

As you can see first-hand in the video, a little help can make a big difference. Below is a full list of volunteer opportunities coming up in southwest Idaho this spring.

March 7 – Valley Fire Restoration on Boise River WMA 

March 14 – Valley Fire Restoration on Boise River WMA

March 21 – Paddock Fire Restoration near Fourmile Grade north of Emmett

March 28 – Paddock Fire Restoration near Fourmile Grade north of Emmett

April 4 (tentative) – Paddock Fire Restoration near Fourmile Grade north of Emmett

To sign up, volunteers can email r3volunteers@idfg.idaho.gov and wait for a reply that will contain links to online sign-up forms and all the details.

