Momentum Builds Nationwide for the State of Men’s Health Act (H.R. 7602)

Speech Given at Press Conference by Ronald Henry, President of Men's Health Network as part of the 2025 Congressional Men's Health Caucus Announcement Ronald Henry and the Congressional Men's Health Caucus, 2025 Press Conference

Growing Bipartisan Support, National Endorsements, and Historic Nursing Recognition Signal Turning Point for Men’s Health

This moment demonstrates that men’s health is no longer a peripheral issue. It is a coordinated, evidence-based priority supported by clinicians, researchers, advocates, and policymakers alike.” — Ronald Henry, MHN President

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentum continues to grow around H.R. 7602, the State of Men’s Health Act, as national leaders, major medical organizations, and clinical professionals rally behind what many are calling a historic step forward in federal men’s health policy.Originally introduced on February 23, 2026, by Congressman Troy Carter with bipartisan support from members of the Congressional Men’s Health Caucus, the legislation directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services to study and report on the state of men’s health in the United States and establish an Office of Men’s Health within HHS.In recent days, Congressman Carter’s office has further underscored the urgency and timeliness of the bill, highlighting persistent disparities that continue to affect men, families, workplaces, and communities nationwide.A Growing Coalition of National SupportSince the bill’s introduction, several prominent organizations have publicly expressed support for the resolution — many for the first time.These include:• The American Urological Association (AUA)• Men’s Health Network (MHN)• ZERO Prostate Cancer• The American Medical Association (AMA)• Additional clinical and advocacy organizations across the countryThis expanding coalition reflects a shared recognition that men experience higher mortality in 9 of the top 10 leading causes of death, account for nearly 80% of suicides nationwide, and face a widening Lifespan Gender Gap that now approaches six years.The State of Men’s Health Act would require a comprehensive federal study and establish a coordinating Office of Men’s Health, utilizing existing funds without diverting resources from women’s health programs.“For more than three decades, Men’s Health Network has called for a coordinated federal response to preventable disparities affecting men and boys,” said Jennifer Thompson, Vice President at Men’s Health Network. “We are encouraged by the growing bipartisan support and the expanding national coalition recognizing the health and wellness of men and boys.”Historic Clinical Recognition Strengthens the MomentThis growing legislative momentum comes at a pivotal time for the men’s health field.The Men’s Health Network proudly recognizes advisory board member Julian L. Gallegos, PhD, for his national leadership in securing formal recognition of Men’s Health Nursing as a specialty within the profession of nursing.Dr. Gallegos founded and led the American Men’s Health Nursing Alliance (AMHNA) in partnership with the American Association for Men in Nursing (AAMN), convening a national team of nurse experts to develop the first Scope and Standards of Practice for Men’s Health Nursing.For Men’s Health Network, this milestone represents more than symbolic progress. It reflects the strengthening of clinical infrastructure that supports the very outcomes federal legislation seeks to advance.Advocacy Meets InfrastructureThe alignment of federal legislation, national medical endorsements, and formal specialty recognition within nursing signals a structural shift in how men’s health is understood and addressed in the United States.What was once viewed as a loosely defined advocacy space is now:• The subject of formal congressional action• Supported by major national medical organizations• Recognized as a standards-driven clinical specialty• Backed by a growing bipartisan coalitionRonald Henry, President of Men’s Health Network, noted that this convergence reflects years of sustained advocacy and data-driven education efforts.“This moment demonstrates that men’s health is no longer a peripheral issue. It is a coordinated, evidence-based priority supported by clinicians, researchers, advocates, and policymakers alike.”A National Call to ActionMen’s Health Network encourages community leaders, healthcare professionals, employers, veterans’ organizations, and families to engage with their Members of Congress in support of H.R. 7602.Establishing an Office of Men’s Health would strengthen coordination, enhance research focus, and support prevention-centered strategies aimed at improving the health and longevity of men and boys — ultimately strengthening the families and communities who depend on them.The growing coalition behind the State of Men’s Health Act signals that the conversation has evolved, and the momentum is real.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.